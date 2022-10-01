On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Hosts-Sick-Airbnb

In this 2018 file photo, a cleaning lady works in an apartment located on Airbnb in Paris. Airbnb hosts are facing an onslaught of frustrations born of renting out their properties to short-term guests. Certain guests have proven disrespectful of hosts’ homes, with some squatting illegally — and getting away with it — and others trashing properties with Silly String, feces and more.

 AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file

Airbnb hosts are facing an onslaught of frustrations born of renting out their properties to short-term guests. Certain guests have proven disrespectful of hosts' homes, with some squatting illegally — and getting away with it — and others trashing properties with Silly String, feces and more. Even if guests are mostly pleasant and well-behaved, hosts are still discouraged by government regulations of short-term rental markets, including having to manage taxes on their own. Often caught between customers and the vacation rental monolith, small-time hosts are getting out of the Airbnb business. Increasingly, they're being replaced by large-scale rental management companies.

Disgruntled Airbnb guests are taking to Twitter and TikTok to vent about everything from cleaning fees to misleading listings. But they aren't the only ones with complaints: Airbnb hosts themselves have become increasingly disillusioned with the platform and its disrespectful guests.

