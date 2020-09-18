Frederick’s aldermen questioned the timing of an offer to accept funding for a review of the city’s Community Action Agency, arguing that the new director should be given time to become familiar with the department before a study begins.
The aldermen decided not to take action Thursday night on the proposed $50,000 grant from the Ausherman Family Foundation for a comprehensive study of the Frederick Community Action Agency, which provides a variety of services to the city’s residents.
The grant would fund a review of the city’s new Department of Housing and Human Services and several offices under it, including the FCAA, that “affirms the significance and effects of the services it provides and makes recommendations for improvements,” according to a city staff report.
The aldermen were uncomfortable with the tight time frame of the offer, which would be required to start by Oct. 31 and finish by Jan. 31, 2021, and the timing with a director of the city’s new Department of Housing and Human Services beginning in early October.
The city would have to go through a solicitation process to hire a consultant before the study could begin.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell said she was uncomfortable with the time restrictions.
“I just don’t think it’s realistic,” she said.
The city had been having discussions about the study for almost a year, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.
Ausherman Family Foundation Executive Director Leigh Adams said Friday that the FCAA has done amazing work over the years, and the foundation wants to see what it can do to help the agency continue its work moving forward.
Several aldermen expressed concern about the study coming so soon after Ramenta Cottrell begins her new job as the director of Housing and Human Services for the city. She’s scheduled to start in early October.
Cottrell, whose hiring was announced last week, would need to be heavily involved in how the process unfolds, Russell said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said Friday that he thinks Cottrell should have time to do an assessment of her department’s staff and programs before a study begins.
O’Connor said the city has been briefing Cottrell on a number of issues, and his executive assistant Gayon Sampson said candidates for the position were made aware of the study during the selection process.
But Shackelford argued that no candidate would oppose the study during the interview process for fear that it would disqualify them from consideration.
Alderman Roger Wilson agreed with Shackelford and said he’d like to hear from Cottrell before they approve the grant.
“I’m not ready to approve it tonight,” Wilson said.
Shackelford, Russell and Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak agreed the city should take more time on the proposal. Alderman Ben MacShane was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
The foundation’s offer specified that a consultant would have to be hired and the study begun by Oct. 31 or the offer would be revoked.
Wilson was skeptical Friday that the money would go away. If the foundation thinks the study is important, it will wait, he said.
Adams said she’ll talk with the foundation’s trustees, O’Connor and the city’s staff to see what would work with everyone.
Meanwhile, former Community Action Agency director Mike Spurrier sent an email to the mayor, aldermen and others on Thursday, alleging that Ausherman Family Foundation head Marvin Ausherman has expressed interest in buying the Community Action Agency’s property at 100 S. Market St.
That would present a possible conflict of interest if the foundation’s study found that the agency should be closed or relocated, Spurrier wrote.
He urged that no funding for a study be approved unless Ausherman was specifically prevented from buying the property.
Spurrier was removed as head of the FCAA in November 2019, after more than 30 years in the position. Several aldermen played down concerns about a conflict with the property and said their concerns were based on the timing of the proposal.
Adams said neither the foundation nor Ausherman Properties has any interest in purchasing the property.
“It’s news to us,” she said of Spurrier’s claim.
