All Saints Street Block Party
A musical group Treasures of the Heart Worship Center belt out a tune at the annual All Saints Street Block Party on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

At the start of Asbury United Methodist Church's 11th annual block party, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater took to a small stage alongside members of the church, holding a blue folder.

Fitzwater recognized Asbury for being "an entry point to the entire community" and bringing people together. As a thank you to the church and acknowledgment of their work, she delivered a proclamation: July 15, 2023, was officially declared Asbury Community Day.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

When good things like this happen there aren’t many comments supporting them.

