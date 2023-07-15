At the start of Asbury United Methodist Church's 11th annual block party, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater took to a small stage alongside members of the church, holding a blue folder.
Fitzwater recognized Asbury for being "an entry point to the entire community" and bringing people together. As a thank you to the church and acknowledgment of their work, she delivered a proclamation: July 15, 2023, was officially declared Asbury Community Day.
"It's wonderful for our church who has always been in the community to be continuously recognized," said Nina Rollins, the church's communication ministry co-chair and one of the primary organizers of the event. "The church has always been here. Our doors are always open."
The Asbury United Methodist Church hosted their block party in the 100 block of West All Saints Street. The flyer for the block party advertised free food, entertainment, health screenings and giveaways for food and school supplies.
The Rev. Mark Groover, who's been appointed to Asbury for eight years, said West All Saints Street is known as the African American street of Frederick. He described the church as "the cornerstone" of this community, as it's been sitting on the corner of the street for over 200 years.
"It's only right that we all work with the community, that we provide things like this for the community, and the community also knows the church is the place they can come," Groover said. "We are more than just Sunday service. We also provide services for people in need."
Vendors and community resources lined the sidewalks with tables, products and information. Over 70 organizations attended the event this year, ranging from health coalitions, advocacy organizations and activist groups to food and clothing businesses.
Inside the church, more tables were set up where attendees could get free health screenings and access information on various health conditions. The American Diversity Group, a nonprofit healthcare service organization, was providing free tests, such as eye exams and blood glucose meters for people with diabetes.
With them was the Hepatitis B Initiative (HBI), which aims to provide services to underserved groups, and Aavanee, a nonprofit social service organization focused on providing opportunities to women.
Sandra Ashford, the executive director for HBI in Washington, D.C., said events like the block party are crucial to spreading awareness about health conditions and available resources.
"To have all these resources here in view for the whole community to see, I think it's wonderful," she said. "We went around, and we've introduced ourselves to other organizations so they know now if you need a free hepatitis screening, you can call HBI. If you need a free provider, you can call American Diversity Group."
Mayur Mody, the executive director for the American Diversity Group, echoed Ashford's sentiments about the block party.
"We brought in the awareness to the people. That is the most important part," Mody said.
Joyce Smallwood, who volunteered at the event, said she's been affiliated with Asbury for her entire life.
Smallwood said this year was her second year working as a volunteer at the block party. To her, more vendors and organizations "that people can't get to" attended the event this year than in previous years.
"It's bringing everyone together regardless of race, gender," she said. "This is a day that everybody can come as one."
Rollins also said her favorite part about the event is the community and the energy people bring.
"I love being able to see people in the street," she said. "I feel the joy and the love and the passion of the community here."
