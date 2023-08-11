Black Hog BBQ in downtown Frederick is scheduled to be closed until the spring of 2024 while it undergoes extensive renovations.
The restaurant closed in early July to start the renovations, Black Hog’s owner, Mike Tauraso, said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Mike Tauraso, owner of the Black Hog BBQ restaurant downtown and four other locations, has gutted the original building on South Market Street. He is completely renovating the existing structure, more than doubling the size of the eatery and adding a large rooftop bar.
Black Hog BBQ in downtown Frederick is scheduled to be closed until the spring of 2024 while it undergoes extensive renovations.
The restaurant closed in early July to start the renovations, Black Hog’s owner, Mike Tauraso, said.
Tauruso will be doubling the square footage of the restaurant, extending the building more than 1,900 square feet back into the parking lot, and enlarging the kitchen, Frederick City Planning Commission documents show.
He will also add a rooftop patio, which is expected to hold up to 49 people, the documents said.
He will also be adding a 300-square-foot smokehouse, where Tauraso will smoke whole pigs.
Tauraso’s plan is to get black hogs, the restaurant namesake, to raise and breed them at his home.
Black Hog BBQ first opened at 118 S. Market St. in 2007. The building first shows up on maps in 1922, and became a radiator store in the 1930s, according to Frederick City’s Historic Preservation Commission.
When Tauraso first saw the building, he was inspired to open a barbecue restaurant.
“I didn’t think of barbecue until I saw this building. Like, this building is barbecue,” he said.
A classically trained French chef, Tauraso is familiar with the food and restaurant business. He decided to learn the art of barbecuing because it was a challenge, he said.
All of the food he learned to prepare was always for individual orders.
But barbecuing requires cooking ahead of time, and there can’t be any leftovers. When the barbecue runs out, it runs out, he said.
But after more than a decade, the downtown building was starting to feel small and look rundown, Tauraso said. It needed a makeover, which would also spruce up the south side of Market Street.
“I wanted to breathe some new life into this side of town,” Tauraso said.
With the expansion of the restaurant, Tauraso will also expand his staff.
Before the renovations, he had about 14 staff members, some of whom are working at other Black Hog BBQ locations during renovations. When the downtown spot reopens, he plans to double that number.
The other four Black Hog locations — in Urbana; Middletown; Ashburn, Virginia; and Market Square Frederick — will be open while the downtown location is closed, he said.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Get the insider's scoop on the best that Frederick has to offer with Frederick Hometown Guru.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(8) comments
I hope the Shorebird store is doing enough business to carry until next year. I like the concept and (if not too spicey hot) want to get both ribs and brisket from there. I do read good reviews.
Another reason for really short paragraphs may be due to how the content management system (CMS, the software of the site) interlaces more ads with less disruption to the flow of the article. The larger the paragraphs in an article, sometimes you encounter two ads back-to-back and the reader doesn't know that the article hasn't ended yet. Or sometimes a very short paragraph that ends the article becomes stranded in a sea of ad blocks.
Also, I wouldn't be surprised if this article was typed up on a cell phone. You can only see so much on a phone at one time. The less we pay for news, the more ads there will be.
Still, this news article is taking that to the extreme.
I can take the ads. They are so ubiquitous. But why so many video boxes with baseball. I spend all my time turning them off.
What a bizarrely written article. It’s like a series of random bullet points. Do they not teach writing skills in college any more?
Nope…most young people write like the talk or instagram. They’re also too lazy to use 2 spaces after a period.
LOL, you're showing your age, GregF. That's how I learned it too. However, the standard is now one space after a period or other punctuation mark.
According to every major style guide you’ll find, the rule is a single space after a period or any other punctuation mark you use to end a sentence. Even the APA, the staunchest defender of the double space over the decades, changed their stance on the issue in 2019. In 2020, Microsoft also struck a major blow to all the double-spacers out there when it officially categorized a double space after a period as a writing mistake in their popular Microsoft Word program.
https://www.thesaurus.com/e/writing/is-there-1-space-or-2-after-a-period/
I remember when paragraphs were made up of more than just one or two sentences.
A paragrph should be a thought and most have more to say about each thought than one or two sentences. Wikipedia writes: "A paragraph is a collection of words strung together to make a longer unit than a sentence. Several sentences often make a paragraph. There are normally three to eight sentences in a paragraph."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.