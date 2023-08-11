Black Hog Expands
Buy Now

Mike Tauraso, owner of the Black Hog BBQ restaurant downtown and four other locations, has gutted the original building on South Market Street. He is completely renovating the existing structure, more than doubling the size of the eatery and adding a large rooftop bar.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Black Hog BBQ in downtown Frederick is scheduled to be closed until the spring of 2024 while it undergoes extensive renovations.

The restaurant closed in early July to start the renovations, Black Hog’s owner, Mike Tauraso, said.

Tags

(8) comments

gary4books
gary4books

I hope the Shorebird store is doing enough business to carry until next year. I like the concept and (if not too spicey hot) want to get both ribs and brisket from there. I do read good reviews.

Report Add Reply
WalkTheTown

Another reason for really short paragraphs may be due to how the content management system (CMS, the software of the site) interlaces more ads with less disruption to the flow of the article. The larger the paragraphs in an article, sometimes you encounter two ads back-to-back and the reader doesn't know that the article hasn't ended yet. Or sometimes a very short paragraph that ends the article becomes stranded in a sea of ad blocks.

Also, I wouldn't be surprised if this article was typed up on a cell phone. You can only see so much on a phone at one time. The less we pay for news, the more ads there will be.

Still, this news article is taking that to the extreme.

Report Add Reply
gary4books
gary4books

I can take the ads. They are so ubiquitous. But why so many video boxes with baseball. I spend all my time turning them off.

Report Add Reply
sevenstones1000

What a bizarrely written article. It’s like a series of random bullet points. Do they not teach writing skills in college any more?

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Nope…most young people write like the talk or instagram. They’re also too lazy to use 2 spaces after a period.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

LOL, you're showing your age, GregF. That's how I learned it too. However, the standard is now one space after a period or other punctuation mark.

According to every major style guide you’ll find, the rule is a single space after a period or any other punctuation mark you use to end a sentence. Even the APA, the staunchest defender of the double space over the decades, changed their stance on the issue in 2019. In 2020, Microsoft also struck a major blow to all the double-spacers out there when it officially categorized a double space after a period as a writing mistake in their popular Microsoft Word program.

https://www.thesaurus.com/e/writing/is-there-1-space-or-2-after-a-period/

Report Add Reply
C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

I remember when paragraphs were made up of more than just one or two sentences.

Report Add Reply
gary4books
gary4books

A paragrph should be a thought and most have more to say about each thought than one or two sentences. Wikipedia writes: "A paragraph is a collection of words strung together to make a longer unit than a sentence. Several sentences often make a paragraph. There are normally three to eight sentences in a paragraph."

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription