The city of Brunswick is applying to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a grant to help buy a street sweeper.
Brunswick is asking the USDA's Rural Development office for $97,926.50 through a Community Facility Grant. That accounts for about 35% of the purchase price of the street sweeper, Julie Martorana, the city's economic development and grants coordinator, said.
The total cost for the sweeper is about $280,000, she said.
The remaining cost of the sweeper — $181,863.50 — could be funded from the city’s budget or a loan from the same program. The city will decide its next step once it hears about the grant application. Martorana said during an interview Tuesday that the city will most likely try for the loan if the grant is approved.
However, since it’s a federal grant, Martorana said, it could be several months until the city hears back.
Currently, the city contracts its street sweeping with Hopwood Enterprises of Frederick, she said. Once a month, the company sweeps a route that is mostly downtown, Martorana said.
The City Council on Sept. 13 agreed to submit the grant application.
After some calculations, Martorana said during that council meeting, she estimated that expanding routes with Hopwood would cost around $140,000.
Given the cost of the street sweeper the city is seeking, it would pay for itself in about two years, she said.
In asking the council to approve the grant application, Martorana listed multiple benefits of getting a city street sweeper.
The Maryland Department of the Environment says a comprehensive street sweeping program helps with stormwater management, Martorana said. Additionally, sweeping removes pollutants that would eventually end up in the Potomac River — the city’s main water source — and debris that might cause blockages, and therefore flooding.
It also makes the city look cleaner, she said.
There’s also a safety aspect, she said. For example, if there’s construction, a street sweeper can clean up leftover debris.
“So, considering the cost savings, the environmental impact and the improved appearance provided by the purchase of a street sweeper, the city is recommending that we proceed with this grant application,” Martorana told the council.
The council opened the floor to public comment, but no one spoke about the street sweeper.
Councilman Andrew St. John asked Martorana whether the city would have to hire new people to operate the street sweeper. Martorana said no.
The Department of Public Works staff would be trained to operate it and decide on a schedule, she said.
Councilman Daniel Yochelson asked about the sweeper's routes.
“I know some of our hills are very high and some of the turns are quite sharp,” he said.
Martorana said the model the city is seeking can handle any terrain in the city.
