A computer screen at the Brunswick Water Treatment Plant was full of shapes blinking red and green. Blue arrows lead to boxes full of more blue. Some circles were white.
Brunswick’s director of utilities Matt Campbell traced his finger along the arrows explaining the lights and boxes. The screen showed the process of water treatment from the Potomac River from beginning to end, he said, with the colors showing how the systems were running.
The answer: as well as a system, with elements dating back to 1991, could run. It’s okay, but it could be better, he said.
Brunswick officials are hoping to receive $15 million of federal funding that will go toward renovating and modernizing their water and wastewater treatment plants.
A bill that would fund local water system infrastructure passed the House of Representatives June 8. Part of that bill, named the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, will give Brunswick $15 million for the Brunswick Water Treatment Plant/Wastewater Treatment Renovation Project to update their water and wastewater treatment facilities. Now, it awaits its fate on the Senate floor.
Through their own city money and state grants, Brunswick has been attempting to modernize aspects of their water and wastewater infrastructure, Jeremy Mose, assistant city administrator of public facilities, said. Now, they are waiting to see if they’ll receive the $15 million from the federal government.
The federal funds would be a “game-changer”, Mose said, since it would not only pay for the construction, but the engineering as well. Usually, cities are responsible for the engineering, and federal funding covers the rest.
But engineering costs, which can cost upward of $1 million, are challenges for small cities like Brunswick, and that’s why the federal funding is so pivotal.
“It’s so critical for small communities to have these infrastructure project fundings,” Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown said. That way, they don’t have to worry about a financial burden that would take decades to pay off, he said.
When it comes to potable water, Brunswick gets it from two sources: the Potomac River, which supplies most of their water, and the Yourtee Spring Water Plant in Washington County, which supplies roughly 20% of the city’s potable water, Mose said.
The water treatment plant takes water from the Potomac River and cleans it, Mose said. But the technology is so outdated, particularly the filtration system, that it doesn’t do as good of a job as it used to.
When the river gets agitated from things like rain, the water gets dirtier with all sediment floating around, Campbell said. When it goes into the plant, the old filter technology can’t remove all the sediment, Mose added.
Campbell explained that the water follows gravity and filters through three levels: first gravel, then sand and finally anthracite coal.
Part of the $15 million could replace the filtration system with something more modern.
The treated water still meets regulations for safe drinking water, Campbell said. There’s just more advanced technology nowadays, he said.
“There’s just better technology out there now that can just be more efficient for one, be more cost effective and it just makes a better product.”
Outside of the water treatment plant, the city has spent $1.5 million of city money to renovate the Yourtee Springs Water Plant in Washington County, Mose said. The state closed the spring in 2018 due to groundwater contaminating the spring source with high levels of bacteria, he said.
Mose said this project should be completed in about a month, so the city can finally use the spring a resource for the first time in four years.
There’s also a state grant of $1.5 million that will help fix broken pipes on the Yourtee Springs water line. This project hasn’t started yet, Mose said, as the city is waiting to receive the money.
Some of the pipes were built back in the 1920’s and have experienced a lot of corrosion. Some of the originally 10 inch pipes have shrunk to 4 inches in diameter. But the grant will only fix about a quarter of the pipes, not even close to what is required, Mose said.
But the water plant and system aren’t the only infrastructure that needs a makeover. There’s also the Brunswick Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Sludge removal at the plant is the biggest concern, Mose said. The infrastructure was built in 1989 and it still has the original sludge removal equipment, he said.
“We’re close to violation of our sludge transportation permit, just because we can’t get the required amount of treatment with the old technology that we have,” Mose said.
Most notably, the city wants to replace the belt press, which takes out water from the sludge byproduct of wastewater treatment, Mose said. State regulations require that the sludge which ultimately gets hauled to landfills is 15% solid or higher, he said.
Brunswick’s sludge is around 85% water and roughly 30,000 gallons of water taken to landfills a month, Mose said.
Not only is that wasteful, he said, but it’s also inefficient. With newer technologies, not only can they treat the wastewater better, but they can also make the percentage of solids in the sludge higher and save money across the board, he said.
A truck outside of the plant was filled with the byproduct, something Campbell called “sludge cake”.
“I don’t recommend it for birthdays,” he said.
The $15 million will not only help update the infrastructure of the plants, but also expand its capacity, Brown said. The city of Brunswick continues to grow, and the plants need to keep up.
“Our residents have long said in each of our several elections that infrastructure is a priority of the city,” Brown said.
Campbell said the water treatment plant serves about 8,500 people. But there are new developments being built which will easily bring the population to 10,000, he said. And once a city reaches 10,000, that’s when regulations tighten further. The current water plant won’t be able to keep up, he said.
If the city doesn’t receive the $15 million from the federal government, it doesn’t mean that the project won’t happen, Mose said. It just means they would have to scale it back and implement it over many years and phases.
Campbell said without the federal funding, the renovation for the plants could take decades.
“The city would be paying for that for years and years and years,” he said. “Our kids and grandkids would be paying for it and by that time, you’re due for a new upgrade.”
