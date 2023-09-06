Brunswick Vehicle Charging Station
An electric vehicle charging station has been installed at the Railroad Square parking lot in Brunswick.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Brunswick installed its first electric vehicle charging station Friday and hopes to expand its infrastructure further.

The station, which can charge two vehicles, is in the Railroad Square parking lot next to the train station.

(1) comment

rogy

“Those charge at a moderate speed and can charge an electric vehicle in six to eight hours, he said.

The Railroad Square parking lot allows for a maximum of two hours of parking, Mose said.”

Brilliant!

