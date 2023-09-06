Brunswick installed its first electric vehicle charging station Friday and hopes to expand its infrastructure further.
The station, which can charge two vehicles, is in the Railroad Square parking lot next to the train station.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Brunswick installed its first electric vehicle charging station Friday and hopes to expand its infrastructure further.
The station, which can charge two vehicles, is in the Railroad Square parking lot next to the train station.
“This is a green technology, and it’s beneficial to the environment,” Jeremy Mose, the assistant city administrator, said in an interview Wednesday. “And we have a lot of very environmentally conscious residents here in Brunswick, and we want to be able to provide that infrastructure to them to charge these vehicles.”
The chargers in the parking lot are level-two chargers, Mose said. Those charge at a moderate speed and can charge an electric vehicle in six to eight hours, he said.
Chargers are typically considered levels one through three. Level-one chargers take the longest to charge. Level-three charges are the fastest.
The Railroad Square parking lot allows for a maximum of two hours of parking, Mose said.
People pay to use the charging station with a credit card or the ChargePoint app.
The station was installed through Potomac Edison’s EV Driven Pilot Program, which aims to make electric vehicles more “rewarding, convenient and affordable” for Maryland residents.
Because of this program, the city didn’t spend any money on the station, Mose said.
The city joined the program around 2021, Mose said. However, it ran into permitting delays since the power lines that fuel the charging station run through the area of the historic train station in Brunswick.
The city had to work with Maryland Historical Trust to make sure the power lines were installed without damaging any potential and standing historical artifacts in the area, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain problems, adding to the delay, he added.
Now, the city is working on other opportunities for more electric vehicle charging stations. It is creating a plan to be considered for a Frederick County program for electric vehicle charging stations.
The city wants to put charging stations in key areas, and in some spots, have them replace parking meters.
For example, it’s looking to install a level-three charging station, which can fully charge a vehicle in two to four hours, in Martin’s Creek Municipal Parking Lot along East Potomac Street, Mose said.
It also wants to put some level-two chargers on South Virginia Avenue.
Potomac Edison’s program allows for a $300 rebate for people who install select level-two electric vehicle chargers for their homes. But Mose acknowledged that not all people who want to own an electric vehicle have garages to install chargers.
The city wants to work with vendors who can install charging stations on utility poles in residential areas. That way, residents who use street parking can charge their vehicles on the street while they’re home.
Mose said the city hopes that adding more stations will boost economic development.
A lot of people who have electric vehicles use apps to see where nearby charging stations are, he said. If Brunswick has many, people would come to the city to charge their vehicles, walk downtown, shop in local stores and eat at local restaurants.
“it ... could be really beneficial on the economic development side with revitalizing some of the business downtown and bringing more opportunities here,” he said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Get the insider's scoop on the best that Frederick has to offer with Frederick Hometown Guru.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(1) comment
“Those charge at a moderate speed and can charge an electric vehicle in six to eight hours, he said.
The Railroad Square parking lot allows for a maximum of two hours of parking, Mose said.”
Brilliant!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.