The city of Brunswick repaired 17 leaks in its water system after a June inspection found the city was losing 158,400 gallons of water per day through those leaks.

Jeremy Mose, assistant city administrator of public facilities, said the city’s Department of Public Works was quick to repair all of the leaks. It took about a month, he said, and people at the water plant can already notice a difference.

