The city of Brunswick repaired 17 leaks in its water system after a June inspection found the city was losing 158,400 gallons of water per day through those leaks.
Jeremy Mose, assistant city administrator of public facilities, said the city’s Department of Public Works was quick to repair all of the leaks. It took about a month, he said, and people at the water plant can already notice a difference.
“We’re pumping less water from the [Potomac River], so they actually noticed the difference pretty quickly by about how many hours they have to run the plant,” he said.
Water Loss Systems Inc. conducted the inspection in June on the 46.6 miles of underground pipe for the city. The 17 leaks found lost a total of about 110 gallons of water per minute, according to the results of the survey, which Mose said was prepared for the city in early August. That’s about 4,818,000 gallons per month and 57,816,000 gallons per year, the survey said.
The town pays around $10 per 1,000 gallons used for its water, the survey said. By fixing the leaks, the city could save $578,160 over the course of a year, the survey said.
Mose said that those costs from leaks were more a burden on the city than the residents. Unless the water passes the meter of a house, the residents won’t be billed for water they don’t use, he said.
However, the repairs do help the stabilization of the water rates, he said. Every gallon of water lost is essentially lost revenue, Mose said. That has a direct effect on how the city sets water rates, Mose said.
“We don’t have to have those high rate spikes every year; we can stabilize the rates and have smaller incremental rate increases instead of large rate increases,” Mose said.
The city gets most of its water from the Potomac River, which is very expensive to treat, Mose said. In August, Brunswick reopened the Yourtee Spring line, which provides a fifth of the city’s water. Its opening also helped stabilize rates, Mose said.
These leak repairs are just another step, he said.
The city has done its own water system checks before, Mose said, but never at this level. Moving forward, he was thinking the city could do an annual inspection that would alternate inspecting the water system in halves.
Water Loss Systems’ inspection looked at four different leaks, the survey said: hydrant leaks, valve leaks, service leaks and main leaks. The leaks were then classified by how many gallons of water they lost per day. Class A is the highest at more that 25,000 gallons per day lost; Class C is the lowest, with less than 10,000 gallons lost daily; Class B comes between, with leaks losing more than 10,000 gallons per day but below 25,000 gallons.
Most of the leaks were hydrant leaks, with nine in total. All of these leaks were Class C leaks, the survey said.
The main line had four leaks, the survey said. This is where the most severe leaking was coming from, according to the survey. Two were Class A leaks while the other two were Class B.
The main line leaks also came with additional challenges, Mose said. Some are found under state roads, which require permits and coordination with the state to get to them and repair them, he said.
There were three service leaks, the survey said. Service lines are the smaller lines that branch off the main pipes to take water to houses, Mose said. Two were Class B, and the third was Class C.
The report said there was only one valve leak, which was a Class C leak.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
