Beans in the Belfry
Eddie Nunez and Stefani Penaranda are the new owners of Beans in the Belfry on West Potomac Street in Brunswick.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

After nearly 20 years in operation, the Brunswick coffee shop Beans in the Belfry on Thursday began a new chapter when a Virginia couple took over as owners.

"I feel like I completed my mission," business founder Melanie DiPasquale said. "I came, I conquered — and, yeah, [it's] time for a new project."

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Best of luck! [thumbup]

