Catoctin Wildlife Preserve threw open its doors this week after being closed for the winter, inviting visitors in to see some of the changes spring has brought.
Among the changes to the Thurmont-area mainstay are some remodeled exhibits, and even some new babies that arrived with the new season.
Laurie Hahn, curator for the wildlife park, said some of the biggest changes come in the form of new safety glass separating visitors from animals, replacing old-fashioned chain link fences and barred exhibits.
Hahn said it was actually a response to COVID-19 that prompted the shift to glass.
“If COVID has taught us anything, it’s that having glass-fronted enclosures is definitely the way to go,” she said. “COVID is still on the planet, and who knows what the next evolution is, and just being able to safely display primates and cats, which are sensitive to COVID, makes glass the way to go.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been a number of reports of COVID-19 being transmitted from a human host to a zoo animal, including both big cats and various species of primates.
But what started out as a safety measure has added benefits, namely allowing human visitors to safely get closer to the animals than ever before. Mary Ann Hahn, comptroller for the preserve and Laurie Hahn’s mother-in-law, said it seems some of the animals love the extra attention as much as the visitors do.
“It’s turned out to be really wonderful,” she said. “The public loves it and the animals love it, because they can come right up and play.”
A number of the animals’ enclosures are being expanded and renovated. Magia, a large black panther which Laurie Hahn said is one of the largest she’s ever seen in captivity, is having his exhibit expanded to give him some added room to explore.
Right next door to Magia’s exhibit, Hahn said the park is working to construct a new spider monkey enclosure — “They will not be able to get to each other,” she said.
Besides some upgraded enclosures, Hahn said visitors can see a few new baby animals. While touring the macaque’s exhibit, which is also in the process of being expanded for small primates, Hahn pointed out a baby macaque, clinging to the underside of its mother’s belly. Hahn said the baby monkey is only a few weeks old.
Another new addition is Pebbles, a brand new baby Boer goat, a type of goat that originated in South Africa, according to head zookeeper Mary Ellis.
“They originated in Africa, but they’ve been in the states for a very long time,” she said. “They’re one of the more common breeds of goats. She’s three-weeks-and-two-days old.”
Pebbles needed a bit of extra help when she was born, Hahn said, but she now has a position of honor in the park.
“She has two bigger brothers, who were hoarding mom’s milk,” Hahn said. “So Pebbles wasn’t getting enough milk. So we started supplementing her, and now she’ll be one of our zoo ambassadors that we can use for birthday parties here at the park, or just special visitation.”
Pebbles isn’t the only animal who will be available for an up-close-and-personal experience; the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve is home to a handful of exhibits that allow visitors to get close to some of the more docile animals and feed them by hand.
Sharon and Alex Crowley, of Hanover, Pa., were feeding a few alpacas in one of these exhibits. According to Sharon Crowley, the couple was passing through the area on business when they decided to stop in. She said it’s a nostalgic activity for her, saying she’d been coming to the park every few years for much of her life.
“We were driving by and I said, ‘Oh, I haven’t been there in years,’” she said. “So when we were on our way back, he just pulled in.”
When asked what their favorite part of the park was, the couple began to list seemingly every animal in the park. Alex Crowley summed it up best:
“Our favorite part is just the animals themselves,” he said. “We’re big animal people.”
The season will continue to bring new surprises, as the Hahns said they have plans to incorporate a tortoise-feeding experience in the coming days. There is also a self-guided driving safari tour planned for the final months of the season.
Catoctin Wildlife Preserve is open daily starting at 10 a.m., with the final visitors for the day being allowed in at 3 p.m. Starting on April 1, however, visitors will be admitted until 4 p.m.
