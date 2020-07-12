After a delayed opening, Catoctin Wildlife Preserve is open for the season and offering visitors access to many animals such as green iguanas, kangaroos and oryx.
“If you have kids that have been in the house with no place to go and nothing to do and no schooling ... the zoo’s a wonderful resource,” Callan Hahn, a member of the family that owns the zoo, said. “You’re out in the fresh air, you can stay away from people and you can … see the animals, you can teach your kids, you can educate them, you can exercise. It’s a great resource.”
The zoo typically would have opened at the end of March or beginning of April, but this year it opened in June. Now, with about a third to a half of the season gone, several changes and precautions are in place to deal with COVID-19.
The zoo is operating at 50 percent, face masks are required in certain areas, and some activities, such as educational shows and camel rides, have been eliminated. High-touch spaces are cleaned often, staff wear masks at all times and hand washing stations are located around the zoo.
The Safari is still operating at 50 percent capacity and face coverings are required on the ride.
“The good part is the facility itself, including the safari, is just under 70 acres so there’s a lot of room for your 50 percent capacity,” Callan Hahn said.
As for the impact COVID-19 has had on the zoo, Richard Hahn, director and Chief Animal Person, said it’s been serious.
He said some loans helped keep them from shrinking the zoo down.
“We saw it coming, like everybody, too late but soon as we saw how it was going to impact us we started making plans, ‘okay, where can we put this animal or these animals,’” he said. “We were fortunate in the fact that we’ve been able to put into place a number of things that we wanted to do, a couple of things that we never thought we would do but everything that we’ve done has been productive for us.”
However, business is not the same. Callan Hahn said it’s less than 50 percent compared to other years.
While no seasonal staff has been hired, no full-time employees have been let go. They’ve also been unable to give raises or add people to the full-time staff.
“Like everybody, you tighten your belt,” Callan Hahn said. “Nobody knows where this is going to go, so we’re erring on the side of caution.”
Callan Hahn said there’s a twofold concern.
“There are a lot of animals that can contract COVID,” he said. “They don’t carry it, generally, but they can catch it from you. So we’ve actually started changing facilities so there is no air exchange between you and them.”
These changes include replacing wire fronts with glass fronts.
Both Richard and Callan Hahn said that there have been no cases of animals getting sick at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve but other zoos have had problems.
Despite the difficulties, Callan Hahn said opportunities have emerged, such as enlarging enclosures, and the goal remains to do better for the animals and to give the public a better experience with the animals.
“Our mission statement has been bringing people and animals closer together,” he said. “My father started the zoo in 1966 to be an educational facility to teach people about animals because if they don’t know anything about them, they won’t go out of their way to protect them. They won’t change their ways to make the environment better… so the zoo has always been centered around being education.”
Maureen Casey of Poolesville was at the zoo Sunday with her sister, niece and nephew who were visiting from Arizona.
“We just wanted to do something fun with the children,” she said. “I’ve heard good things about [the zoo] and my son came when he was about their age and he liked it and it’s just something small. It’s easy to get to, easy to park.”
Casey’s nephew, Ty Avignone, said he was most excited to see a lion and her niece, Vivian Avignone, said she wanted to see all the animals because she loves them all.
And Casey said they were excited to see the kangaroos.
As for COVID-19 precautions, Casey said the group was wearing their masks when they got close to people and keeping their distance from others.
Yvonne Baumer and her son Liam were also at the zoo Sunday. Liam was most excited to see his favorite animal, the king cobra, which he was very knowledgeable about, and Yvonne said she just wanted Liam to have fun.
“We’re trying to do something fun every weekend and we have a family membership so it’s actually in the the last two weeks, probably our third time that we are here,” Baumer said.
Baumer said she was sad that the zoo had to close but understood that it was necessary and hasn’t noticed much of a change in the experience.
“They’re doing a phenomenal job,” she said, noting that she wishes some people were following the rules better but realizes that the zoo can’t control every area.
Baumer said they are following the guidelines laid out by the CDC, including masks, social distancing and trying to find a place to eat that’s more removed from people.
“We need to keep each other safe,” she said. “We need to get the kids out. We need to keep the zoos alive. We need to just be here [to] support our community. It’s important.”
