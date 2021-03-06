Nearly 40 cars rolled by Staley Park in Frederick Saturday, stopping to get essential supplies from the Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership COVID Emergency Giveaway.
The giveaway for families with children impacted by an incarceration of a loved one is held about once a month. The event is an adaptation of sharing fairs COIPP would have about six times a year at the jail during visitation.
“Our families, like many, are in tremendous need right now,” said Shari Ostrow Scher, founder and executive director of COIPP. “Many of our caregivers are older, many … do not have college degrees, many have been laid off. They’re often struggling when things are good and now they’re struggling big time and we find that this is a real lifeline for people.”
Items vary depending on the month. COIPP previously had people in the park pavilion giving away boots, shoes, winter coats and other items, and the organization has also given out hygiene supplies, wipes, diapers, books and snacks. The items are always accompanied by a food gift card.
“People tell us in advance what they need,” Ostrow Scher said.
Events like these benefit from the donations COIPP receives through the United Way of Frederick County's Unity Campaign, which kicks off March 10 and includes dozens of local nonprofits.
“The Unity Campaign for us is so important, I can’t even begin,” said Ostrow Scher. “Especially given that we had to cancel our only other big fundraiser … this is the way we keep ourselves going and through the money that we raise. It not only supports this emergency giveaway, but it supports books on topics for children who’ve had trauma in their lives, it supports scholarships to Frederick Community College ... ”
Ostrow Scher said as far as they know, COIPP is the only organization of its kind in the world. It serves the children, the caregiver and the person in jail. United Way's Unity Campaign helps the organizations buy books and other resources. Ostrow Scher said it further helps get the word out about who the children and families are and why people shouldn't stereotype or be judgmental of them.
“A parent may have made a bad decision and they wind up in jail, but it doesn’t mean they didn’t love their children,” she said. “The caregivers who take over, often this is put on them at a time in their lives when they weren’t ready, but they rise to the occasion. Our job is to support them, we’re all volunteers, and everything we do is for free.”
Ostrow Scher added her group often gets thank-you notes from children, among other touching reactions.
“We get people who break down and cry. We get hugs virtually. This is just such an important piece for them,” she said. “We try to make it just a bright spot in a dark time.”
Ruth Horner of Frederick was at the giveaway Saturday. She has custody of her granddaughter and said she’s known about COIPP for five or six years.
“Before COVID, they used to hold events for the kids and do stuff like that and have people come in and give us workshops and that whole kind of thing,” she said. “And then when COVID came, they started doing the giveaways. And honestly, there have been times when I would have been lost without their gift cards or their supplies.”
Horner said the volunteers are wonderful, know what their needs are and help fill them.
“It’s a great organization,” she said. “They really look out for the kids. Like they give them books and make sure that they have stuff … they will mail packages of activity books and stuff for the kids. They’re really, really special.”
Susan Guissinger, co-chair of the kids' activities committee and a board member, and board member Pat Einhorn board member organize the event along with Gretta Benson.
Guissinger said they know many families are struggling during the pandemic. That helps motivate COIPP.
Einhorn said the children could be anyone’s.
“These kids could be your kids. They could be my kids. They didn’t do anything wrong. Sadly, they’re in a situation where somebody in their family made a mistake. They shouldn’t have to pay for that,” she said. “If we can help somebody, good for us. We should."
Sally Selby was handing out book bundles to recipients Saturday. A volunteer with COIPP for about two years, Selby said that with school and library restrictions in place, it's important for kids to keep reading.
“There was a lot of enthusiasm from the clients who were interested in having books available for their kids, so I just thought that was the right thing to do,” Selby, a former teacher, said. “This is the fourth of our giveaways that I’ve been doing this for, and I think it’s really wonderful for kids to have access to their own books that they can have at home and keep and enjoy.”
(2) comments
Thank you for highlighting these good people. A very worthy charity.
Sincere kudos to you, Shari Ostrow Scher, and every single member of your compassionate, caring and very hard-working team at COIPP. Again we're shown how one caring person can make a difference in the lives of so many others.
