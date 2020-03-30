The city of Frederick has provided restrooms at both the Frederick Rescue Mission and the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs to help those facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each site got two public toilets and a hand-washing station through the mayor's contingency fund, city spokeswoman Ashley Waters said in an email Monday.
The facilities were installed at both locations over the weekend.
The Rescue Mission closed its day shelter when the state of emergency went into effect, said Arnold Farlow, the Mission's executive director.
The facilities have been useful as they continue to serve breakfast and lunch to about 300 people a day, he said.
“They're making a big difference,” he said.
The Rescue Mission has served about 115 breakfasts and 200 lunches a day, and provided about 115 families a day with groceries, he said.
The Religious Coalition could not be reached for comment Monday. But the organization's website said that while its adult shelter and family shelter are both still open, its client service office will be closed until the state of emergency is lifted.
The facilities will remain in place until each location's normal resources are available and able to meet their needs, Waters said.
There are no plans to add facilities at any other sites.
“However, we are continuing to collaborate and partner with the human service providers in Frederick to ensure our vulnerable populations are getting the resources they need,” she said.
