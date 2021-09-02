Frederick Municipal Airport will move forward with improvements to the airport’s taxiway, after a series of votes by the city’s aldermen Thursday night.
The aldermen unanimously approved four agenda items related to the project, including accepting a $4.49 million Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program grant to fund the relocation of the taxiway at the airport.
The work is the second of three phases, with the first phase expected to be finished by the end of September, Airport Manager Andrew Moore told the mayor and aldermen.
The FAA grant will fund several agenda items approved Thursday.
The final master plan for the airport that was approved in 2008 identified the most demanding type of aircraft that would use the airport had wingspans that ranged from 79 to 117 feet, according to a report prepared by city staff.
The FAA considers a standard taxiway for such aircraft to be separated from the runway by at least 400 feet, longer than the current taxiway’s 340 feet.
The project will make the airport more competitive by modernizing and improving the safety and capacity of the facility’s taxiway network, according to the staff report.
The aldermen also approved a $3,635,940 contract with C. William Hetzer, Inc., of Hagerstown, to relocate the taxiway, as well as purchase orders of $565,000 and $265,000 for construction services and design services, respectively, with Delta Airport Consultants, of Harrisburg, Pa.
