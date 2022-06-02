Companies that tow vehicles for the city of Frederick will be allowed to add a surcharge to their rates during times when fuel prices are high.
The city's aldermen unanimously passed two ordinances Thursday night that allow companies to add a $10 surcharge to tows when the price of diesel fuel is at least $3.29 per gallon as determined by the U.S. Energy Information Administration's website.
One of the ordinances passed Thursday amends the city's master fee schedule to allow for a surcharge in the current fiscal year of 2022, and the other to amend the fee schedule in fiscal 2023, which begins July 1.
The Frederick Police Department keeps a list of authorized companies that tow vehicles involved in collisions, disabled or abandoned vehicles, vehicles needing roadside services, vehicles that are evidence in a crime, and other vehicles seized by the department.
Several towing company owners asked the mayor and aldermen at a recent workshop for surcharge given the rapidly rising price of diesel fuel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.