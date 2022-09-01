Frederick County's emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness will receive $50,000 in funding from the city of Frederick after the city's aldermen approved an agreement Thursday night.
The aldermen unanimously approved the agreement between the city, Frederick County, and the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs for the funding of the Alan P. Linton, Jr. Emergency Shelter.
The shelter on Degrange Street in Frederick is operated by the Religious Coalition. It is the only emergency shelter in the county that provides shelter and support services for adults experiencing homelessness.
The 88-bed shelter offers individuals experiencing homelessness a place to sleep, shower, and receive help with their laundry.
In 2020, the shelter provided 273 people shelter for 27,101 bed nights, according to the Religious Coalition's website.
Under the agreement, the city will provide $50,000 in funding, and Frederick County will provide $112,500.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak noted that the city's funding is in addition to the other services and programs it provides through its Department of Housing and Human Services.
Kuzemchak said she wished people better understood how hard the city works to provide services whenever possible.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said she appreciates that the city has continued to invest in funding for the shelter.
