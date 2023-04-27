The city of Frederick will be shifting some of its food distribution services, following a falling out with a longtime partner.
The city will move some of its food bank operations to the former site of the Trinity School at 6040 New Design Road, following the end of its partnership with the organization Friends for Neighborhood Progress.
Friends for Neighborhood Progress and the city had combined to operate the Frederick Community Center at 14 E. All Saints St. since 1979. While the partnership has ended, food bank operations will continue out of the building.
The city is in negotiations with Friends for Neighborhood Progress, which acquired the title to the East All Saints property in 2006, to operate a food bank, to continue the partnership, and remain in the East All Saints building for the long term, according to a news release from the city.
The city remains committed to providing food at both locations to anyone who needs it, Mayor Michael O'Connor said in the news release.
Lawyers for the two sides have continued talking, but have not been able to come to an agreement, Friends for Neighborhood Progress Executive Director Michelle Petersen said in an interview Thursday evening.
The organization is prepared to take over operations of the East All Saints facility on May 1, she said.
At some point, O'Connor decided that he wanted to end the partnership, she said.
But O'Connor said Thursday night that it would not be accurate to blame the city for the end of the relationship.
The last face-to-face conversation he had with the organization, two or three weeks ago, was that the city wanted the relationship to continue, he said.
"I have no idea" what led to the breach, O'Connor said.
While discussions between attorneys will continue, Petersen didn't sound hopeful that the partnership would resume any time soon.
“I'm not sure that this relationship is able to be repaired,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
