Frederick housing officials will have an extra half-million dollars to help low- and moderate-income residents weatherize their homes, through a state grant.
The city's aldermen on Wednesday approved a modification of the city's Maryland Energy Assistance Program grant agreement with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
The modification of the grant will bring the city an additional $500,000 in money for weatherization, increasing the city's fiscal 2023 budget for repair and maintenance from about $342,000 to about $842,000.
Weatherization helps make homes more energy efficient and improves air quality and health for home owners by caulking to prevent air leaks, adding insulation, updating appliances, and other steps, Ruth Waxter, assistant director of housing for the city's Department of Housing and Human Services, said in an interview Wednesday.
Along with making houses more livable for residents, the improvements also help preserve the available housing stock in the county, she said.
Waxter said the department sends an auditor to a home to evaluate the roof, attic, crawl spaces, and other areas to find improvements to make the building more energy efficient.
The city has struggled to find auditors with experience to do evaluations, she said.
By the time someone completes training, it's usually about six months before they can do an audit on their own.
The city entered the MEAP grant agreement in October 2021 to provide money for crisis and weatherization assistance for low-income families.
The program also serves homes in Frederick, Washington, and Carroll counties, according to a report prepared by the city's staff.
Besides rent and mortgage, affordability also refers to the ability to keep it up and maintain it, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said Wednesday.
Things such as upgrading heating, air conditioning, and ventilation systems and putting in new insulation can be expensive for a homeowner, he said.
Eligibility varies by which types of federal and state grants an applicant uses, and the department's staff can help figure out which grant best fits their needs, Waxter said.
Especially with new funds, she's hoping to find more people to use the program.
“It's a great program, and it's underutilized,” she said.
