The city of Frederick will expand its residential compost pilot program on Monday to include all households whose trash is collected by the city.
The pilot began in 2022 in collaboration with Key City Compost, a Frederick company, according to Allen Etzler, the city's communications manager.
The initial project collected compostable materials from neighborhoods in a few of the city's Neighborhood Advisory Councils to gauge interest in the program and see if Frederick could do a citywide program, Etzler said.
The city will still work with Key City Compost during the expanded pilot program. On specified days, Key City Compost employees will collect households' full compost bins and replace them with a new one. The program will accept rolling sign-ups.
Individuals who don't have trash collected by the city can sign up for compost collection services from Key City Compost for a monthly fee, a city press release said.
Composting helps reduce the amount of trash entering the municipal landfill, according to the release. It also provides soil with nutrients and reduces the city's carbon footprint.
(4) comments
Maybe this is where the 10M that the Frederick government has been sitting on is going to go to.
More rats on the way...
Very doubtful, AOC. The lids on the buckets they use for the composting program fit very tightly. Those buckets are sealed much better than most trash cans. I've been in the pilot program since the beginning, and I think it's great!
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.