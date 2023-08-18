Key City Compost
Key City Compost employee Jamie Eldridge collects buckets of compostable material from homes in Braddock Heights in April 2022.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The city of Frederick will expand its residential compost pilot program on Monday to include all households whose trash is collected by the city.

The pilot began in 2022 in collaboration with Key City Compost, a Frederick company, according to Allen Etzler, the city's communications manager.

Aslan19

Maybe this is where the 10M that the Frederick government has been sitting on is going to go to.

AOC
AOC

More rats on the way...

pgallj

Very doubtful, AOC. The lids on the buckets they use for the composting program fit very tightly. Those buckets are sealed much better than most trash cans. I've been in the pilot program since the beginning, and I think it's great!

AOC
AOC

[thumbup]

