Beginning Monday, 12 Frederick parks will serve as distribution points for City Youth Matrix and I Believe in Me school buckets.
The organizations provide food and activities for children in lower income families as defined by the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) guidelines developed by the United Way.
The schedule for the distributions will be:
Mondays
Carrollton Park, 455 Center St. 11 a.m.
Taskers Chance Park, Key Parkway 12 p.m.
Hillstreet Park, 100 Hill St. 2 p.m.
Hillcrest Park, McCain Dr. 2:45 p.m.
Tuesdays
Staley Park, 11 W. 10th St. 2 p.m.
Riverwalk Park, Schifferstadt Boulevard 2:45 p.m.
Wednesdays
Amber Meadows Park, 201 Amber Dr. 2 p.m.
Willowbrook Park, McClellan Drive 2:45 p.m.
Thursdays
Monarch Ridge Park, Swallowtail Drive 11 a.m.
Lake Coventry Park, Schaffer Drive 12 p.m.
Baker Park, Fleming Avenue Soccer Fields, Fleming Avenue 2 p.m.
Max Kehne Park, 1100 W. 7th St. 2:45 p.m.
