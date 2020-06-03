With Memorial Day already past and the official start of summer just weeks away, Frederick’s two public pools will remain closed until mid-July because of scheduling issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the phase of reopening approved by Gov. Larry Hogan allowed pools to be opened last week, the uncertainty around the pandemic caused the city not to activate a contract earlier in the spring to prepare the pools for opening, Mayor Michael O’Connor said this week.
As a result, the pools will be closed through at least July 12, and their status will be reexamined then.
The city has been revising operating procedures at both the Edward P. Thomas Jr. and William R. Diggs pools for some time, Bob Smith, deputy director of parks and recreation, said in an email.
They include limiting capacity, pre-registered swim blocks, increased cleaning and guidelines for physical distancing.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also created delays in their normal operations, including delays in spring maintenance, lifeguard training and health department inspections.
“Please know that we are working expediently to open the city’s pools in a safe manner and in accordance with state, county, and City guidelines in place at the time of re-opening,” Smith wrote.
Along with the city’s two pools, the William R. Talley Recreation Center and other city facilities remain closed until further notice.
The city will announce plans for the sites’ reopening on guidance from O’Connor, Hogan, and County Executive Jan Gardner, Smith said.
Memberships at the recreation center have been suspended, including ones with automatic billing, and will be reactivated upon a member’s first visit back to the facility, according to the city’s website.
All traditional classes and programs have been suspended through at least July 20, and summer camps and swim lessons have been canceled.
Permits for the use of park facilities are suspended until further notice, and park playgrounds and pavilions are closed.
However, basketball and tennis courts, in-line rinks and skate parks are open, with gatherings limited to less than 10 people and social distancing guidelines being followed.
