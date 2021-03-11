The Downtown Frederick Partnership has teamed up with Washington Gas and the Community Foundation to help two groups strongly affected by the pandemic: local restaurants and front-line workers.
The Feeding Frederick’s Frontline Fund opened March 1 and has since delivered 113 meals from downtown restaurants to front-line workers across different occupations. The donations go directly to the restaurants, which then deliver the food to the front-line workers.
“We wanted to expand front line a little bit more broadly because we recognize that in addition to our health care workers, we have a lot of other people on the front lines who have been working really really hard throughout Frederick,” said Danielle Doll, associate director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
The Mental Health Association, Frederick Police Department and Alan P. Linton Emergency Shelter have received meals so far.
The partnership created the fund with the help of a donation from Washington Gas, which has regularly contributed to the partnership’s operating funds in the past.
“Because Washington Gas works with some of the businesses in downtown, they were really focused on a way to support those guys, or kind of partner up with them,” Doll said.
While meal trains and deliveries to front-line workers were fairly common last spring at the beginning of the pandemic — Doll even organized one herself — the partnership finds it important to continue to support them now.
“We wanted to show good community unity and make sure everybody that’s working so hard feels supported,” Doll said. “Because when you’re really tired and feel like you’re hitting a wall every day, sometimes all it takes is a little encouragement ... to turn your day around and help you keep going.”
Doll said the fund will remain open as long as donations are coming in. Those who wish to donate can go to frederickcountygives.org/frontline or mail a check to the Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 with “Feeding Frederick’s Frontline Fund” in the memo line.
