Middletown Valley Bank experienced a data breach Saturday, but no customer information was accessed, the bank’s parent company, Community Heritage Financial, said Monday.

Robert Goetz, president of Community Heritage Financial, said in an interview Monday afternoon that part of the bank’s system was breached, but it didn’t include any customer information, such as routing numbers, bank account numbers and any other information that is not public, he said.

