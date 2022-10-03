Middletown Valley Bank experienced a data breach Saturday, but no customer information was accessed, the bank’s parent company, Community Heritage Financial, said Monday.
Robert Goetz, president of Community Heritage Financial, said in an interview Monday afternoon that part of the bank’s system was breached, but it didn’t include any customer information, such as routing numbers, bank account numbers and any other information that is not public, he said.
On Saturday, the bank determined there was “unauthorized access” to a section of its information technology system, a press release from the parent company said.
Goetz said whoever or whatever was in the system was there for a minimal amount of time. Goetz did not provide a more specific time frame.
Within hours, the bank carried out “containment and remediation measures” to handle the situation, the release said.
The parent company hired a forensics cyber IT firm to look into what happened and how, Goetz said.
The press release said the breach should not have any impact on the bank’s business or operations, and that branches will continue to operate as normal.
There are four Middletown Valley Bank branches in Frederick County — two in Middletown, one in Jefferson and one in Myersville.
“At the end of the day, all of our customer information, all of the systems, everything is significantly protected. Everything is safe and secure. And we have everything where we need it to be,” Goetz said.
There is also a branch in Boonsboro.
