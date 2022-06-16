Frederick County and the city of Frederick will have a number of closings and schedule changes in observance of the Juneteenth holiday on June 19 and 20.
In Frederick, city offices will be closed on June 20 to observe the holiday, and no payment will be required at city parking garages or meters on June 19 or 20.
All city trash, residential yard waste, business district trash, and commercial business recycling services will remain as scheduled. Residential recycling will follow the Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule.
The William Talley Fitness Center will be open on its usual Friday schedule.
Frederick County government offices will be closed on June 20 to observe the holiday.
The Board of Elections, Department of Social Services, Health Department, and Frederick County courts and the State’s Attorney’s Office will all be closed.
Animal Control’s adoptions and administrative offices will be closed, but animal control officers will be on duty and can be reach at 301-600-1544.
The landfill and recycling center on Reich’s Ford Road will be open for normal business hours, and curbside recycling will run on its normal collection schedule.
Frederick County Public Library branches will be closed on June 19 and 20.
The Frederick County TransIT office will be closed and all TransIT services are cancelled on June 20.
MARC trains will run their “R” schedule for the Brunswick Line, and Maryland Transit Administration 204, 505, and 515 commuter buses will run their “S” schedule.
— Ryan Marshall
