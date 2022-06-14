The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to allow the county to apply for a $250,000 state grant to help expand a local ride-hailing program for low-income families and individuals.
The funding would come from the federally funded Maryland Community Development Block Grant Program, established to help county and municipal governments pay for development projects and improve public facilities and services, according to county documents.
Ride United, a program through the United Way of Frederick County, offers some Lyft riders up to $25 in credit per one-way ride. It has provided thousands of free or reduced-fare rides.
Ken Oldham, the president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County, estimated the program will fulfill roughly 4,000 rides by the end of June. The pilot version launched last October to help asset-limited and income constrained but employed (ALICE) households get rides to local COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The local nonprofit Good Works Frederick has partnered with the United Way to expand the program. Good Works Frederick will send volunteer drivers to reach low-income families and individuals in rural areas of the county.
The nonprofit will provide a base of volunteer drivers who will focus on ride requests around Brunswick and Knoxville, and around Emmitsburg and Thurmont — areas that lack enough affordable transportation options for low-income families and individuals.
Block grant funding will be used to reimburse volunteer drivers for gas and mileage, Good Works Frederick founder Ed Hinde has told the News-Post.
It is not clear how many volunteer drivers Good Works Frederick will have. Hinde said that he wants the new nonprofit to resemble NeighborRide, a program based in Columbia with about 300 volunteer drivers.
Good Works Frederick, though, will not begin offering rides until January 2023. And beginning in July, United Way will scale back the ride program to analyze data from the first year.
Moreover, demand for Ride United has outpaced available funding.
The pilot version of the program is scheduled to end in coming weeks. Ride United will remain available to riders from more than a dozen local nonprofit organizations that are partners in the program. It will also be available through 211 Maryland to military veterans and people seeking rides to vaccine appointments or to a local library.
Partner organizations, though, are granted a finite number of Lyft ride credits through the program. The number that United Way grants them might decrease.
It is not yet clear how many fewer rides will be fulfilled once the pilot ends, Oldham has said. The number will depend on funding United Way can secure.
The United Way has spent more than $75,000 from United Way Worldwide, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.
The organization has applied for additional funding from United Way Worldwide to purchase more Lyft ride credits. Oldham said Monday that his organization had not heard whether the request would be granted.
