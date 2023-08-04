About a year after opening its first location on the Golden Mile, the Frederick County Health Department has expanded the services offered there — but plans to do more.
The center opened last summer. At the time, Danielle Haskin, director of the Health Department’s Equity Office that organized the Golden Mile location, said the center’s goal is to be a place to access services and programs from the county Health Department and other county offices.
Now a year in, Haskin said the center is still a work in progress, and the staff continuously strives to provide what the community needs.
“[We’re] always wanting to continue to understand where the opportunities are, and ... strategize what gaps or opportunities exist ... and then, how can we fill those gaps that are identified or make connections that would help to increase access and awareness of a lot of the programs that we have available within the county,” she said.
The center initially began offering services from the county Division of Aging and Independence last August. Those services include a caregivers support program, the Veterans Advisory Council, Maryland Access Point, Medicaid insurance assistance and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program.
Since then, the Golden Mile location has grown to offer a wider range of programs, such as monthly free colorectal, breast and cervical cancer screenings and the Power Saver Retrofits program through the county’s Division of Energy and Environment.
Haskin described the center as a “coworking space” where organizations can bring their services and programs and work alongside each other. The center has also looked into expanding to include parenting classes, workforce services, and English or GED classes.
The corridor of U.S. 40 in west Frederick, known as the Golden Mile, has a high concentration of poverty and a large population of immigrants and Spanish speakers. Community advocates have said the area needs more health care resources.
Kathy Schey, director of the Division of Aging and Independence, said the team working at the Golden Mile location has seen people not just from the Golden Mile area, but also from Myersville and Middletown.
“In that area on the Golden Mile, we certainly are seeing individuals who are able to walk there,” she said. “Transportation isn’t a barrier, so we’re delighted to be able to have that kind of accessibility.”
Haskin said the center has solicited feedback through surveys and worked with community organizations like the Asian American Center of Frederick and Centro Hispano de Frederick to understand community needs and connect with residents.
Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center, said her organization helps provide outreach for the health department to connect community members and businesses with services.
“Having both of us working together is really more cost effective that way, meaningful, impactful and long-term,” Chung said. “We have the diversity, and we have the community’s trust. ... The health department, they have the professional skills, they have up-to-date information.”
Centro Hispano de Frederick also helps direct people to that location, according to Director Maria-Teresa Shuck.
Shuck said she’s glad the county health department opened a Golden Mile location because more people can access services more easily.
“I’ve always been an advocate of, if you’re a health and human service agency, you need to consider the population you’re trying to serve,” she said. “If you can’t get them to go where you are, it’s your responsibility to come to where they are, and I think this is what the health department has done, and I applaud them for that.”
