The Frederick County Health Department is teaming up with Walgreens to provide free HIV screenings on June 27th, which is National HIV Testing Day.
The screenings will be available at the Walgreens at 1595 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick. Results will be immediately available and completely confidential.
HIV testing decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Frederick County Health Department news release.
The release also stated that more than 32,000 people in Maryland over age 13 are living with HIV in Maryland, many of whom may still be undiagnosed.
Nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by individuals unaware they have the virus.
Walk-in HIV screenings are offered at the Frederick County Health Department on Tuesdays and Fridays. Individuals can also make appointments for screenings.
