Frederick County officials will consider three options for a new library on the west side of Frederick and have planned a meeting in November to hear from the public.
County Executive Jan Gardner laid out several possibilities Monday for a 15,000-square foot facility along Frederick's Golden Mile corridor.
Two options would put the new library in the city's Westside Regional Park, the location some city officials prefer. A third option would put it on a county property along Himes Avenue, where the county originally planned to build.
In a letter to Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor dated Monday, Gardner said the county prefers one of three possible sites identified by the city in Westside Regional Park, where the city is adding amenities.
One option would involve building the library on a site behind Butterfly Ridge Elementary School in fiscal year 2025. But Gardner said that would mean the city would contribute about $3.6 million to accelerate the process of constructing parking and other work that would need to be done.
Another option would push development of the same site behind Butterfly Ridge Elementary School back to fiscal 2028 or later, and having a temporary satellite location at the county's Himes Avenue property, which has been named Prospect Center.
A third option would renovate part of the Prospect Center property, a 209,000-square-foot facility the county purchased in 2021 after leasing it for a mass COVID-19 vaccination site. Construction on that site would begin in fiscal 2025.
The county will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Hillcrest Elementary School to review the possibilities.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, who is running for re-election in Council District 3, where the new facility will be located, urged residents to come to the Nov. 16 meeting and make their opinions known.
“This is your opportunity to come and hear and let us know what your thoughts are,” she said Monday.
Several of the city aldermen, who would have to approve a change in zoning for the Himes Avenue site, have expressed a preference for the site off Contender Way in Westside Regional Park.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said Monday that it is good news that Gardner is considering the park site as an option, and she's eager to hear more at the November meeting.
Nash said the aldermen have heard from area residents that they want more amenities nearby.
With the new information from the county, the city will have to hold meetings of its own to talk about which option is preferred, she said.
Alderman Ben MacShane questioned the value of Gardner making the announcement only two weeks before an election that will determine her successor.
The county has had eight years to invest in families on the city's west side, and making an announcement now is “basically irrelevant,” he said.
“Let's see what the next county administration wants to do,” MacShane said.
O'Connor said any decision by the city on a preferred option is unlikely before the county meeting in November.
In the last round of conversations, any location other than the Himes Avenue site was only theoretical, so the city offered to identify possible sites, O'Connor said.
The city's schedule for workshops and meetings makes it unlikely that it arrange a discussion before the county meeting unless the aldermen insist on having one, he said.
O'Connor said he has no preference for a site, and is “more interested in a process.” He said he would like to see the results of a county feasibility study to see if a location can meet the needs of the community.
Gardner said her administration has tried to advance library services throughout the county, with new facilities in Walkersville and Myersville, a renovated branch in Point of Rocks, and work underway on a new branch in Middletown.
