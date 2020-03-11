ImagineBC, a new app launched with the hopes of rivaling content platforms such as YouTube by promising a higher revenue stream for creators, is attracting early interest from a number of Frederick County residents and businesses.
Brett Kraimer, co-founder of the independent cycling studio CycleFit, first heard about the app from his friend Erik Rind, the company’s chief executive officer. Although the app was developed in Gaithersburg, Kraimer has used his connections to get several Frederick-based creators involved.
The app will host a variety of channels that can post their content, including videos, podcasts and documents to their subscribers, who will pay between $1 and $5 a month to subscribe. CycleFit is the first channel to launch on the platform.
The studio has been filming instructional fitness videos, some on bikes for those with at-home stationary bikes, as well as videos that require no equipment.
Right now, the channel is in a trial phase and is free to access. Starting Sunday, the channel will cost $5 a month, with the option to pay for individual videos as well.
Currently, the app is available only to those with an invitation code — CycleFit has its own code to access the app, but any person who accesses the app will have their own code. They can then pass that code along to others so they can sign up as well.
Kraimer was interested in the app because it gives 70 percent of the content’s revenue back to the creators, compared with platforms such as YouTube and Spotify, which take larger portions of the revenue for themselves.
Frederick creatorsIn the coming weeks, ImagineBC will launch a variety of other channels with a wide range of topics, from a podcast about the Democratic Party to content from the NBA retired players association.
ANF, a Frederick-raised rapper who now lives in Los Angeles, will be launching a channel on the app in the coming weeks where he will post behind-the-scenes videos and collaborations with other artists and personalities. The app approached him as they’ve approached other people with modest to mid-sized followings, to help bring more people in.
“I have a platform, a following already, so that is basically what they needed, just to make their app move quicker,” ANF said.
The app also has a charitable giving component to it, and The Freedom Center, a Frederick nonprofit that provides services for people with disabilities, will be the first local charity to be enrolled in the app. Rind said that Toys for Tots and three other national charities are also on board.
Mike Greenberg, director of development at The Freedom Center, heard about the app from Kraimer. He thought that it would be a great way to reach out more to the community.
“We’ve been around for over 10 years, but we just never went out into the community and let people know we were here,” he said. “We’re making a much more concentrated effort to let people know what we do.”
The Freedom Center will also have videos on its channel aimed at people with disabilities.
The ImagineBC team also films a podcast with the person or team behind each new channel. Bailey Bresee, an Urbana native, hosts the podcast.
Bresee got to know Kraimer by attending CycleFit classes over the last couple of years. When he told her about the idea, he originally wanted Bresee and her siblings — Mount St. Mary’s basketball player Kendall Bresee and Clemson football player Bryan Bresee — to have their own channel about fitness, sports and the world of college recruiting.
Bresee wasn’t so sure about the time commitment, and couldn’t make any promises about a channel. So Kraimer offered the podcast gig, which was more manageable. She drives down to Gaithersburg and records the podcasts on her lunch breaks.
Bresee also participates in the CycleFit instructional videos. There is always one trainer and one class participant in the videos. Bresee is often featured in the 8- to 10-minute HIIT (high-intensity interval training) videos.
Kraimer hopes that Bresee and her siblings will share the videos on their own individual social media platforms, where they have a combined following of 140,000 people. It would help drive more people to ImagineBC.
Bresee sees a lot of potential for the app, especially CycleFit’s videos.
“Everyone that has a high social media following, they’re posting all this stuff and all these people are following them ... so why not try to benefit from it?” Bresee said. “Either if it’s for income for themselves or income to support a local charity, or a charity they want to support. It totally makes sense.”
The ImagineBC conceptThe model of the app is somewhat similar to Patreon, a platform that allows content creators to offer a paid subscription model to their fans. These content creators usually put out free content elsewhere, such as YouTube videos or podcasts, and then offer more content or merchandise to their paid subscribers on Patreon.
Kraimer said ImagineBC is different from Patreon for a few key reasons — the first being the app’s use of Blockchain technology. Blockchain technology is more secure than other kinds of coding because it is resistant to modification.
The other reasons are the focus on charity and the inclusion of a debit card that provides 5 percent cash back on all purchases.
Kraimer sees it this way: If somebody wants to subscribe to a channel but doesn’t want to pay $1 a month, they can put money on their debit card and use it to pay a $100 monthly bill, such as their phone bill or electricity, and would then get $5 back every month. They could then use that $5 of “new money” in the app, for either subscribing to channels, or to donate to charities.
The debit card, which is serviced through Blackhawk, the largest prepaid debit card provider in the world, can also be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay to be used for in-store purchases. Customers could also order a physical card — something that Kraimer says he has not seen done yet.
Rind said the use of Blockchain is especially important because nobody’s individual data can be tracked by the app. That also means that there are no automatic payments. The app will need the user to confirm their monthly subscriptions every month.
When the app eventually does start seeking advertisers, users will be rewarded for watching advertisements. They won’t be on the content themselves, but will instead be in a “watch” section, Rind said. Users can then watch advertisements to get points.
“Here is a control mechanism within our app where ads that are relevant to you will be available for you to watch when you want to watch them, and when you do, you will be compensated for that, because you spend your time and your data was used to get that ad to you,” Rind said.
Despite Blockchain being in the title of the app, Rind doesn’t necessarily want to explain the technology to users. The most difficult thing to get used to is the Blockchain wallet, he said, which users will acclimate to and understand the more they use it.
“If it weren’t for the technology, we wouldn’t be able to fulfill the promise we make to our members, which is that it is only they who control their data,” Rind said. “After that, it’s really not that important.”
Kraimer thinks the app has the potential to make it big. And when it does, he’ll be proud to say that he was so involved it from the beginning.
“Frederick is kind of moving it along,” Kraimer said. “… It would be cool to look back and say it started here.”
