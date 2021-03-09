Maryland has come a long way from this time last year, when Gov. Larry Hogan closed non-essential businesses and relegated restaurants to only takeout service. The Downtown Frederick Partnership is reminding the community of the importance of eating out through the Takeout Tuesday campaign.
"Whether you're someone who is comfortable with enjoying outdoor dining or indoor dining at limited capacities, or if you would prefer to just pick up your meal to go and enjoy it at home, we just want to continue to remind people that there are a lot of different ways that you can support our local businesses," said Leeann Crews, marketing and promotions manager at the Partnership.
Jaime Ellis-Ade, manager at Brewer's Alley on North Market Street, said the transition to takeout last year required tweaking the menu and adding new specials. The restaurant still runs carry-out specials like boozy buckets and discounted pizzas -- none of which they offered before the pandemic.
Indoor dining is still the bulk of the restaurant's business, but takeout is still important, Ellis-Ade said.
"There's a lot of people who still aren't comfortable dining in a restaurant, so I think it's really important that we captivate all of our audiences," she said. "We want all of our customers to be able to enjoy what Brewer's Alley has to offer."
Similarly, Cellar Door on North Market Street significantly increased its carryout service since the pandemic began. In the last few months, owner Richard Belles began using DoorDash for pick-up and delivery orders, which he said has increased those two sectors of business dramatically.
The restaurant also did not have lunch service before last March, but now remains open for lunch service Tuesday through Sunday. During Restaurant Week, which wrapped up this weekend, takeout was a very popular option, Belles said.
"The takeout for restaurant week was really good. It was a bit overwhelming for Saturday night to accommodate both takeout and in-house … that was a little challenging for us," he said. "But typically it's never a problem."
While some restaurants are juggling both indoor and takeout dining, others have pivoted completely to takeout. Some eateries, such as Pizza & Pretzel Creations, North Market Pop Shop and Hippy Chick Hummus do not have indoor seating at all due to the small nature of their spaces.
It's still important to support local restaurants, Crews said, and she encourages Frederick residents who are able to order out once a week.
"It's really just kind of a little reminder to support your local restaurants and make sure that they're all making it through this really difficult time," she said.
