Especially on a dreary day like Wednesday, the space on North Market Street that will soon house Coco Cabana — downtown Frederick’s newest restaurant — is hard to miss. The storefront is splashed with sunny yellow paint, accented with bright robin egg’s blue.
When it opens in early fall, its atmosphere inside will reflect the “island vibes” on the outside, said Kolby Cregger, the general manager of the neighboring Taco Daddy Cantina & Tequila Bar who will also run Coco Cabana.
“We want it to feel like when you first get off the plane at the resort, and everyone’s there, all happy in their bright shirts and their leis and all that kind of stuff,” Cregger said. “A yearlong vacation.”
Coco Cabana’s menu will feature a mixture of American and Caribbean food, Cregger said, including dishes like jerk chicken and empanadas but also burgers, flatbread and seafood options.
Similar to Taco Daddy’s tequila-focused bar, Coco Cabana will specialize in serving rum drinks. The restaurant will have four “giant” frozen daiquiri machines, Cregger said, and offer some 30 types of rum, as well as tropical and tiki drinks.
Cregger said he is most excited for people to see the restaurant’s renovated patio. He and his staff completely remodeled it when they bought the building in late spring, adding three cabanas and some lounge furniture. They even built a stage and hope to host live music on the weekends.
Cregger said he and his team are hoping to open the restaurant in late September, pending final inspections and licensing. He’s still looking for employees to staff the eatery — he ultimately hopes to hire about 70 people — but said he doesn’t anticipate having to push off the grand opening due to staffing issues.
“I think it’s gonna be a big hit,” he said. “I think we’re gonna have a problem keeping people out the doors instead of getting them in.”
