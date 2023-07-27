As Frederick County enters the thick of summer, multiple food banks in the county are urging residents to make donations to help meet the needs and demand of the food banks' surrounding communities.
The City of Frederick Foodbank announced Wednesday it is requesting more donations to "meet the growing need for services in our community," according to a news release. The food bank accepts donations of nonperishable foods, hygiene items and baby food.
Michele Ott, the assistant director of the Community Action Agency in the city's Department of Housing and Human Services, said the food bank has two locations. One is at 14 E. All Saints St. The other, which opened in May, is at the Trinity School of Frederick on New Design Road.
Ott said donations to the food bank drop off during the late spring and summer.
Over the past three years, she said, the food bank has seen an increased need for food within the county.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has waned, some measures, such as moratoriums on evicting individuals for not paying rent on time or preventing rent increases during the pandemic, have expired.
Ott said that when individuals are stressed about paying for other necessities like rent, prescription medications and gas, food can fall to the wayside.
"We're just really asking the community to help support us. ... We're trying to balance both locations," Ott said.
In June 2023, the City of Frederick Foodbank served 760 individuals in 305 households, according to data provided by Ott. Out of those households, 70% of them were at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
For individuals, the federal poverty level is $14,580. For a family of four, the level is $30,000.
The Frederick Rescue Mission, a ministry that holds residential recovery and charitable programs to serve Frederick County residents, has a food distribution center on West South Street. The Mission had about 6,900 visitors to the food distribution center from July 1 to 26.
Most visitors — about 41% — were children, according to statistics provided by Valerie Moore, the Mission's food outreach manager. The distribution center also saw 91 homeless individuals since the month started.
According to the 2021 U.S. Census American Community Survey, about 41,482 individuals are estimated to be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level in Frederick County.
That number hasn't dramatically changed since 2011, where the number of people at or below 200% of the federal poverty level in Frederick County was estimated to be 41,404, according to the 2011 ACS.
According to the Homeless Shelter Directory, an estimated 286 people were homeless in Frederick County in 2019, a decrease from the estimate of 311 homeless individuals in 2015 and 349 individuals in 2016.
The Mission accepts nonperishable, perishable and frozen food items, as well as prepared meals.
Moore emphasized that the Mission needs more donations to keep up with more clients. Echoing Ott, she said the food distribution center has seen more clients, saying inflation of prices may have played a role in the uptick.
Moore said other smaller churches and groups' food distribution initiatives may have closed, so more people may fall back to the Mission to get their food.
"It's not necessarily that it's difficult to get donations," she said. "The difficult part is right now, supply is not meeting demand."
Ott said donations to Frederick's food bank can help take an additional stressor — obtaining food — off people's shoulders when they already face other struggles.
"If we can help somehow fill that gap and provide [people] enough food for a week, that's what we want to do," she said.
(5) comments
I wonder if it would be best if there was a link to donate money. I do not have time to go to the store and buy things to deliver, but I would be willing to donate cash if it was easy to do that. Also, I assume that it would be more cost effective for the organization to purchase a large quantity in bulk from a place like COSTCO. Every time I see requests for things like shampoo and cans for schools or organizations, I always wonder why a cash donation isn't given priority. With one lump of cash one person could go somewhere and arrange for a large purchase at a reduced price.
"In June 2023, the City of Frederick Foodbank served 760 individuals in 305 households, ...Out of those households, 70% of them were at or below 200% of the federal poverty level."
The household (family of 4) federal poverty level is $30,000. 150% is $45,000. And 200% = $60,000./yr. When a full 30% of the households receiving handouts are making over $60,000., money management classes should be offered.
They don't turn anyone away for the daily meal they serve. When I volunteered there were no questions asked or forms to fill out, so I'm not sure how they got statistics.
I wish there was at least a basic application or qualification process for the food bank. I know people who use them because it's free and not because they truly need it. They are financially stable. This takes food away from those who truly do need it and the intent behind why we have food banks. If you're using a food bank and you really don't need it, think about all those people who have no choice but eat one meal a day because they have no food.
And yet “help wanted” signs abound. Something doesn’t quite make sense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.