Food bank worker Lester Crosby helps serve clients receiving food Thursday afternoon. The City of Frederick Foodbank is encouraging people to donate to help replenish the supply this summer.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

As Frederick County enters the thick of summer, multiple food banks in the county are urging residents to make donations to help meet the needs and demand of the food banks' surrounding communities.

The City of Frederick Foodbank announced Wednesday it is requesting more donations to "meet the growing need for services in our community," according to a news release. The food bank accepts donations of nonperishable foods, hygiene items and baby food.

reader2015

I wonder if it would be best if there was a link to donate money. I do not have time to go to the store and buy things to deliver, but I would be willing to donate cash if it was easy to do that. Also, I assume that it would be more cost effective for the organization to purchase a large quantity in bulk from a place like COSTCO. Every time I see requests for things like shampoo and cans for schools or organizations, I always wonder why a cash donation isn't given priority. With one lump of cash one person could go somewhere and arrange for a large purchase at a reduced price.

artandarchitecture

"In June 2023, the City of Frederick Foodbank served 760 individuals in 305 households, ...Out of those households, 70% of them were at or below 200% of the federal poverty level."

The household (family of 4) federal poverty level is $30,000. 150% is $45,000. And 200% = $60,000./yr. When a full 30% of the households receiving handouts are making over $60,000., money management classes should be offered.

threecents
threecents

They don't turn anyone away for the daily meal they serve. When I volunteered there were no questions asked or forms to fill out, so I'm not sure how they got statistics.

newspostreader

I wish there was at least a basic application or qualification process for the food bank. I know people who use them because it's free and not because they truly need it. They are financially stable. This takes food away from those who truly do need it and the intent behind why we have food banks. If you're using a food bank and you really don't need it, think about all those people who have no choice but eat one meal a day because they have no food.

Guy T. Ashton

And yet “help wanted” signs abound. Something doesn’t quite make sense.

