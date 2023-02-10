Yujian You considers cell and gene therapy to be the start of the third wave of modern medicine.
As the general manager of Forecyte Bio, a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturer founded in 2021, he’s helping this type of medicine become more mainstream.
Forecyte Bio opened its first facility in the United States last month in Frederick. The 17,000-square-foot building on New Horizon Way has labs and equipment to fine-tune drugs that use cell and gene therapy.
Currently, there are 20 employees. You hopes to double that number soon.
Cell and gene therapy has been around for 30 to 40 years and has only started to enter the market in the last few years, You said.
“We think this is a new technology, new space,” You said. “We believe there are a lot more companies working on this and there will be more and more of these kinds of drugs being approved.”
Cell and gene therapy can do many things, but mainly works as a way to treat disease. Cell therapy treats the cells in your body while gene therapy has a gene delivered to your system, to integrate into cells, You said.
“You basically take one shot and from the genetic level, it either prevents some of the bad genes from propagating and therefore curing, or it can insert the useful, or the functional, genes into your genome,” You said.
Forecyte Bio isn’t doing the research to create the cell and gene therapy drugs, however. It gets involved when a researcher wants to work toward producing their cell or gene therapy drug for commercial use, You said.
The scientists at Forecyte Bio work on consistent production of prospective drugs.
It’s similar to cooking and going to a restaurant, he said. When you go to a restaurant and get a dish you like, you expect the dish to be the same the next time you go. You also want the same thing every time when it comes to medicine, he said.
The company also tries to find the most economical way of producing a drug and how to get the highest quality without impurities, which can cause side effects.
Getting drugs from a research level through clinical trials into commercially production is a long, expensive process. Forecyte Bio will help scientists through that process, You said.
“When the scientists that have done their discovery things, they want to bring [the drug] to clinical and eventually bring to commercial and we are in that process to help them from lab to factory,” he said.
You said Forecyte Bio decided to have its first facility along the Interstate 270 corridor because there’s a high concentration of bio-tech companies in the area.
Forecyte, he said, can be a local provider for researcher and scientists in the area, and better serve the community.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:
@clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.