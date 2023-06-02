In hopes of sending a message to federal officials, the city of Frederick’s mayor and aldermen have supported a federal single-payer health care system.

The aldermen voted 4-0 Thursday night to approve a resolution endorsing “Medicare for All,” a health care system that would provide coverage without premiums, copays, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket costs.

Rockfish
Rockfish

Medicare for all? No thank you! Reduce bureaucracy > it will never happen. Ask the Canadians & the British how they like their government run healthcare. I'll keep my healthcare in the private sector thank you!

