Nanocrine, a biotech company, opened its space in the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. on Metropolitan Court in 2021.

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

Nanocrine, a biotech startup based in Frederick focused on cell culture solutions, launched its new website and online shop Nanocrine.com last week.

The new website features a virtual shop with products that researchers can use while studying cells, as well as a page with academic and educational resources on cell research. The website also has application notes that explain how Nanocrine’s products function.

