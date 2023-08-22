Nanocrine, a biotech startup based in Frederick focused on cell culture solutions, launched its new website and online shop Nanocrine.com last week.
The new website features a virtual shop with products that researchers can use while studying cells, as well as a page with academic and educational resources on cell research. The website also has application notes that explain how Nanocrine’s products function.
Nanocrine conducts research related to cells and provides tools for cell-based studies, according to Patrick Calhoun, Nanocrine’s president and chief science officer.
Calhoun said Nanocrine produces technology that provides a better surface for cells to attach to. This makes it easier to conduct studies on specific phenomena like cancer metastatis and cardiac dysfunction.
Nanocrine has collaborated on studies with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, as well as Virginia Tech, Calhoun said.
Nanocrine is based at the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. (FITCI), which focuses on incubating and supporting small businesses related to science and technology fields.
The company began operations in 2020 and opened its initial space at FITCI’s location on Metropolitan Court in 2021.
Nanocrine’s previous website served the purpose of giving the company a website, but Calhoun said it “stuck out like a sore thumb” next to the company’s collaborators and competitors.
The new website has a more user-friendly interface, and visitors can more easily find where the company’s offices and lab spaces are, Calhoun said.
“I hope when people land on the website, they get a sense of who we are, what we do and how we can help, and that goes for both researchers and investors,” he said.
Kathie Callahan Brady, the CEO of FITCI, also acts as a business adviser to Nanocrine. In an emailed statement to The Frederick News-Post, Callahan Brady said the new website will help Nanocrine continue to grow its customer base.
“This new website opens the door for greater interaction with potential customers,” Callahan Brady said in the statement. “The people who need this technology to further their own groundbreaking endeavors will finally have easy access to the tools they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.