A rainy Sunday forecast didn’t stop volunteers from Frederick Church of the Brethren from coming out to help assemble Kits of Comfort, care packages that go to children after a disaster.
Because the FCOB Global Mission Team had to cancel mission trips this year due to COVID-19, the group looked for other ways to help.
One of these ways was the Kits of Comfort, an idea from Brethren Disaster Ministries and the Red Cross.
“Brethren Disaster Ministries has three parts to it,” said Jim Dorsch, member of the Global Mission Team. “One is a global part that basically gives grants to people outside of the country. Then we have a national disaster service where we go in and actually rebuild houses … and then there’s a children’s disaster ministry and that’s the part of the Brethren Disaster Ministries that works with the Red Cross.”
In the time before COVID-19, after the Red Cross had gotten to an area where a disasture had occurred and set up their site, the children’s program, Children’s Disaster Services, would send a team of people to help children work through the trauma that they experienced.
“In lieu of that, they’re sending these kits so that they can give them to the kids so the kids at least have something to play with, because oftentimes they come out of a disaster with nothing,” Dorsch said. “The goal is just to give them something that they can use to play with, to try to get their mind off what they’re going through. And … for us as a church here, because of our belief of what Christ has done for us, we feel like then we need to serve others and this is just a way of serving people that have gone through difficult times.”
In 20 minutes, about 100 kits were completed, meeting the goal for the church. The kits, and buckets that will be packed on Tuesday with supplies to help clean up homes after a disaster, will be delivered to the headquarters of Brethren Disaster Ministries in New Windsor. The Kits of Comfort will be distributed to the Red Cross.
The kits has several items including, wooden cars, Play-Dough, markers, rulers and small stuffed animals and were put together in an assembly-line fashion. Each person who completed a kit and then looped back around also used hand sanitizer before starting the next kit.
Brad Hallock is a member of the FCOB congregation and serves on the Global Mission leadership team. He’s been involved in the congregation and serving in many ways and said that compiling the kits was just one more way to serve.
“Anytime we do an activity like this I like to come out and support it,” he said. “Just a way to reach out to folks outside of our immediate community. These go all over. So, it’s just an opportunity to kind of feel like you’re reaching out and touching someone beyond even the Frederick area.”
Hallock said it’s important to look for alternative ways to help people now that opportunities like mission trips aren’t possible.
“We’re really disappointed,” he said. “We have a pretty active Global Mission leadership team and that’s serving in ways locally as well as around the globe … Typically, I lead a team to Peru every year. We go back to the same community and build houses down there.”
Hallock said that God calls them to participate in any way they can to reach out and touch people who are in need.
The hope is that the kits will bring a bright spot to children in the midst of what’s typically a traumatic experience, he said.
Will Anspach, 13, is also a member of the FCOB congregation and came to assemble kits with his family.
Anspach also said it’s important to look for alternative ways to help people when things like mission trips aren’t possible.
“I remember my parents went on one building houses in Peru,” he said. “And I feel like if we can’t do things like building houses we need to at least give people something to help them be happy and live more functionally.”
Anspach said he hopes the children who receive the kits like them and are able to feel comforted.
“Even though it’s like not the biggest thing, I hope it makes them feel happy,” he said.
