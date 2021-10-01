Frederick Community College's student-run restaurant, 200 Monroe, reopens for in-person dinner service this week for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Offering three-course meals, 200 Monroe will be open every Thursday from Oct. 7 through Dec. 7, with the exception of Oct. 14, according to a Friday news release.
“This is a unique opportunity that allows the public to engage with our students and enjoy the results of the incredible cooking skills they have gained in our program,” Elizabeth DeRose, program manager for the FCC Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute (HCTI), said in a prepared statement. “We are offering in-person dining and takeout service to ensure all community members can enjoy this limited-time experience.”
As part of HCTI students' capstone experience, 200 Monroe workers split time between the kitchen and front of house. They offer diners a soup or salad, four entrée options and three dessert choices. Entrée options include:
- Chicken piccata, Francese style – egg-battered and sautéed chicken breast with lemon caper butter and parmesan tomato orzo with sautéed asparagus
- Cioppino – shrimp, scallops, mussels, and cod in white wine tomato garlic broth, served with garlic bread
- Braised beef brisket – creamy polenta, roasted tomatoes, Calabrian peppers, natural jus
- Wild mushroom Campanelle pasta – cremini, black trumpet, and chanterelle mushrooms, asparagus, white wine cream sauce, finished with truffle oil
Menu and reservation options can be found online at toasttab.com/200-monroe and opentable.com/200-monroe.
