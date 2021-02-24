As Frederick’s new Department of Housing and Human Services continues to evolve, the department’s director wants to re-examine the way its functions are structured.
Department director Ramenta Cottrell told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday that she would like to add two new positions in the department — a grants manager and an assistant director of housing.
The city had some turnover when it moved its Community Development Block Grant program from the Planning Department to the newly-formed Department of Housing and Human Services in the fall of 2020 and lost some key knowledge and information with the changes, Cottrell told the mayor and aldermen.
Cottrell joined the city in October to lead the new department.
The new grants manager would handle the day-to-day operation of the block grants program, as well as other grants, and the position could evolve over time to take on other responsibilities, she said.
The assistant director for housing would oversee everything with the city’s housing programs, including the CDBG work.
Eventually, Cottrell would like to divide the department into three branches: a housing section to handle the CDBG program and the weatherization and home energy programs; a human services section to work on youth development and employment and training services; and a reorganized Frederick Community Action Agency to address issues such as homelessness and food insecurity.
One of the things she wants to make sure of is that multiple people understand how programs work so they don’t lose institutional knowledge when someone leaves, Cottrell said.
Together, the two positions would cost about $120,000 in salaries, according to a report prepared by city staff.
Mayor Michael O’Connor said Wednesday that Cottrell has worked with his office, the budget office and human resources in developing the requests, and they’re mindful of both the current budget and the developing fiscal 2022 budget that will take effect at the beginning of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.