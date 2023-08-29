Frederick County has hired a former police officer to lead the county’s Human Relations Department.
As the director, Anthony Russell will be responsible for investigating discrimination complaints from county residents related to housing, employment and public accommodations, according to a news release from the county on Tuesday.
He will also work to educate the community on what resources the Human Relations Department offers through outreach, training, and initiatives, the release said.
He will be the main point of contact for the county’s Human Relations Commission, which is comprised of 15 volunteers who aim to stop illegal discrimination in the county.
Russell succeeds the previous director, Miles Ward, who retired in December 2022 after working for the county for 15 years, county spokesperson Chloe Scott wrote in an email Tuesday.
Russell’s salary will be $99,000, she wrote.
The Human Relations Department is under the county’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.
“We are excited to have someone with his skillset and interest in public good to lead the effort in educating our entire community on the very critical matter of human rights,” Micheal Hughes, the county’s chief equity and inclusion officer, said in the release.
Russell was a Baltimore County police officer for 34 years, the release said. For 18 of those years, he was the agency’s Fair Practices Liaison.
In that position, he monitored nationwide discrimination trends and provided training on sexual harassment and discrimination, the release said.
Russell holds a master’s degree in management and executive leadership and a bachelor’s degree in management. Both are from Johns Hopkins University.
He has additional specialized training in conflict management resolution, mediation, employment discrimination, and cultural diversity, according to the news release.
