Anthony Russell

Anthony Russell

 Photo from Frederick County

Frederick County has hired a former police officer to lead the county’s Human Relations Department.

As the director, Anthony Russell will be responsible for investigating discrimination complaints from county residents related to housing, employment and public accommodations, according to a news release from the county on Tuesday.

Tags

(1) comment

AOC
AOC

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6354114-USTICE-DEPARTMENT-FILES-EMPLOYMENT

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription