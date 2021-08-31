Frederick County Public Libraries will resume standard operating hours at all branches beginning Wednesday, the county announced in a release.
“The health and safety of our community and staff remain at the forefront of our minds, but we feel confident that with our cleaning protocols, distancing practices, and masks for everyone over the age of 5, our libraries will remain a safe space for all,” Library Director James Kelly said in Tuesday's release.
Study rooms will reopen, too and can be reserved online at the Frederick County Public Libraries' website at fcpl.org. Curbside pickup will still be available at all branches for those who prefer contactless service, according to library officials, and in-branch programs and booking of meeting rooms will remain paused until the Frederick County Health Department classifies community transmission of COVID as “low.”
