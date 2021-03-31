The Frederick Nonprofit Summit will be held virtually this year on April 8.
“The event features a nationally recognized speaker, a diverse group of panelists, and an enhanced virtual experience for the local nonprofit community,” according to a news release from the Community Foundation of Frederick County. “Nearly 300 nonprofit leaders, staff members, volunteers, current and potential board members, and those interested in learning more about nonprofits are already registered to attend.”
Vu Le, speaker, writer, former executive director of a nonprofit in Seattle and founder of NonprofitAF, will deliver the keynote address, which will focus "on the future of the nonprofit sector.”
According to the release, the summit was created to “provide the Frederick County nonprofit sector with quality educational opportunities,” by offering speakers, workshops and the ability for local nonprofit to work together.
Sponsors of the event include Ausherman Family Foundation and Delaplaine Foundation, Inc.
For more information or to register, visit: nonprofitsummitfrederick.org
