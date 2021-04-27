Anyone looking to obtain one of eight taxicab permits available from the city of Frederick's Taxicab Commission must apply by May 15.
A city Taxicab Permit Application must be submitted to the Taxicab Administrative Agency along with a certified check for the permit fee of $2,500. The fee is refundable if a permit is not granted.
An applicant can submit one application and fee for each available permit.
If there are eight applicants or fewer, the permits will be awarded to those who have applied, according to a city news release.
If there are more than eight applicants, the commission will hold a virtual lottery by June 1, with a random drawing of names.
Applications are available on the city website, or physical copies are available at the Frederick Police Department headquarters 100 W. Patrick St. or the Frederick Police Professional Services Division at 136 W. Patrick St.
Anyone interested in an application can contact Special Vehicle Coordinator Jenny Henneberry at 301-600-2122 or jhenneberry@frederickMDpolice.org for more information.
The eight permits being offered are the only ones in the city that aren't currently being used, Henneberry said in an email.
The city has 71 permits, with one permanently retired after Stephen Mauk, a driver for Yellow Cab Co., was found murdered in Baltimore in 2009.
The applications come as the taxicab industry across the country has struggled to adjust to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase of ride-sharing services such as Uber or Lyft.
“With all the different ride share services out there these days, it is definitely competition for the traditional taxi option,” Henneberry said. “The number of applicants for a taxicab driver's licenses has certainly decreased along with the demand of a taxi permit.”
