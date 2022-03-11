The Frederick Rescue Mission will host a “Golden Mile Giveaway” next week, when it will be joined by a number of other organizations to provide necessary goods, such as groceries, clothing and COVID-19 tests to those who need them. The giveaway runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 18 in the parking lot of Home Depot and Warehouse Cinemas on the Golden Mile, according to a release from the Frederick Rescue Mission. During that time, the Frederick Rescue Mission will be providing free goods, such as fresh and nonperishable groceries, articles of clothing, at-home COVID-19 tests and hygiene items. The Rescue Mission will also be joined by the Victory Christian Center to provide personal prayer ministry. The Frederick County Health Department will provide WIC sign-ups, HIV testing, cancer screening information, and both COVID-19 testing and vaccines. Additionally, bicycle helmets will also be given out by Safe Kids. Those coming can use drive-thru service for groceries, or could park and walk up to use the additional services. Volunteer support will come from the Golden Mile Alliance, Love for Lochlin and I Believe in Me. Spanish translation services will be provided to those who need it from the Asian American Center of Frederick. — Patrick Kernan
— Patrick Kernan
