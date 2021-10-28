Frederick officials and staff continue to look for ways to fund incentives for city employees to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, under a program approved last week.
The program approved Oct. 21 provided for incentives for city employees and police officers who provide proof of vaccination. But the aldermen failed to come up with enough votes to approve an amendment to the city's budget of $650,000 in federal relief funds to pay for the program.
That has led to Mayor Michael O'Connor and his staff scrambling to find ways to fund the programs.
“While the use of [American Recovery Plan Act] funds would have been the easiest way to fund the programs, as you know, that unfortunately was not approved,” city spokeswoman Ashley Waters said in an email Wednesday. “This left the city in a position of looking for another method of funding theses approved programs, which requires analysis at the department level for each of our operations. Since the vote, our staff has been working to develop an alternative plan for funding. We plan to use existing appropriations to implement the vaccine incentive program for both city employees and the Police Department.”
Many legislative decisions and programs that the city approves don't have funding or resources allocated at the time of the decision, and staff have to allocate the necessary staff, funding, technology and other details to make sure they're meeting the legislative intent of the ordinances and resolutions they pass, she said.
Aldermen Kelly Russell, Derek Shackelford, and Roger Wilson voted to approve the incentive program for city employees and an agreement with the local Fraternal Order of Police chapter that represents officers with the Frederick Police Department at last week's meeting, while their colleagues Donna Kuzemchak and Ben MacShane voted against it.
But a vote to amend the budget requires four votes rather than three, and the move to appropriate the $650,000 in ARPA money subsequently failed.
Kuzemchak said this week that it wasn't clear in the meeting that the agreement with the FOP would mean the program has to go forward.
“If that was the case, don't you think that should have been part of the discussion Thursday evening?” she said.
But Waters said that O'Connor did say after the vote on the budget amendment failed that the staff would go back and consider other options.
“We take the passing of ordinances and resolutions seriously and work to meet the actions/requirements of those legislations,” she said.
O'Connor said in an email Tuesday that the process of working with the city's budget department and senior staff to determine the allocation for the program may take a few weeks.
