Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Thursday announced that four local organizations will receive a combined $1.5 million from the county's $50.4 million federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
Congress passed the $350 billion plan to assist state and local governments in their long-term pandemic recovery efforts, such as bolstering public services, supporting job retention, boosting local economies and addressing inequities in public health that the pandemic has exacerbated.
The Maryland Deaf Community Center will receive up to $500,000 to build a community center in Frederick for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
"There is not one community center for the Deaf in the state of Maryland, at all. So, Frederick will be the first, and we're really proud of this," Lori Bonheyo, vice president of the Maryland Deaf Community Center, said through an American Sign Language interpreter at a press briefing that Gardner held Thursday.
The Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County will receive up to $395,000 for providing one-on-one support to help unhoused teenagers complete a driver's education course and make a financial plan for purchasing a vehicle.
"The cost and steps involved in becoming licensed, obtaining and maintaining a vehicle are unapproachable to many of our students who struggle to find a place to sleep at night," Melissa Muntz, executive director for SHIP, said Thursday.
The county allocated $313,000 for The Love for Lochlin Foundation — whose mission is to prevent, educate and raise awareness about the impacts of infectious disease — to pay for a mobile unit to hold testing and vaccination clinics in underserved communities, Gardner said.
"They are eliminating the need for clients to find transportation, which can be a major obstacle to access for good health care," Gardner said.
The United Way of Frederick County will get up to $250,000 to implement a ride-hailing program, Ride United Network (RUN). The program is an extension of the pilot Ride United program, a partnership between the nonprofits Good Works Frederick and the United Way of Frederick County. Volunteer drivers will give rides in rural areas.
Ken Oldham, president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Frederick County, said the program will provide more than 8,000 rides to asset-limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE) households.
Including the four initiatives that Gardner announced funding for on Thursday, the county has allocated or signed memorandums of understanding with organizations for a total of $42.7 million of the $50.4 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
The county is vetting two more projects to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Gardner wrote that she expects the county's remaining $7.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to be formally allocated in the next four to six weeks.
