More than 35 people visited Ceresville Mansion Tuesday, not to get married or attend a special event, but to participate in a Red Cross blood drive.
All events at Ceresville have been canceled or postponed through the end of June, pending further guidance from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. But the blood drive was an exception.
“I think people were just ready to get out and do something good,” said Kate Moreland, events director at Ceresville Mansion, who also gave blood.
Ceresville Mansion opened in 1989 and is a wedding and special events venue. Special events include gatherings such as company picnics and birthday parties.
Moreland said the initial idea was to hold the blood drive in May but because the governor put limits on elective surgeries, the Red Cross decided to move the drive back.
"We had the space and it’s a great cause, so Juli [Rosenberry, a Ceresville Mansion event sales manager] thought it was a good idea and she said, 'I'll put this together'," Moreland said.
Donors wore masks and had their temperature taken when they arrived at the blood drive.
John Hughes of Frederick used the Red Cross app on his phone and did rapid pass.
"It's a very easy process," he said. “Of course they need [blood] in many cases for people who are hospitalized and whatnot and since I’m type O, the universal donor, I figure I might as well just do my part and donate."
Hughes said he’s given blood before but that he fell out of the habit and wanted to get back into it.
The blood drive, which ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featured door prizes from places such as Abloom, Ltd. Flowers and Events, Thomas Scott Salon and Spa and Flying Dog Brewery, as well as a music playlist provided by Soundsations Entertainment and an area for selfies.
Moreland joked that they wanted to provide the extra entertainment because, “we’re event planners and we’re always extra.”
“We always are trying to think of how to make it fun, like the chef is feeding the Red Cross staff lunch, social distanced of course, and, you know, because these folks work hard,” she said.
Ann Adams, of Frederick, attended the blood drive and estimated that it was her 158th time donating. She’s been donating since she was 17.
Adams came prepared with a book and said that giving blood is a way she can give back to the community.
“It saves lives, it helps people,” she said. “I think it’s a need whether the COVID exists or not but I’m assuming that they need it more now, so that’s why I give.”
Adams was also able to do the rapid pass online and emphasized that it’s a good cause.
“We never know when we are going to need it and so if we can help others, this is something that we can do. It doesn’t cost us and the fact that Ceresville opened up their doors, it allowed us to give,” she said.
Bill Izer is also from Frederick and does events at Ceresville as a DJ.
“I constantly see things in the media where they need blood,” he said. “I happen to have O positive, I believe, which is one of the rarer ones, which they need that more often, so I always think it’s a good way to give back and to help people. You never know when you might need it.”
Izer also said he feels it’s more important to give blood during COVID-19 and said that people who’ve never given blood should give it a try.
“It’s not as difficult or it doesn’t hurt like some people might think,” he said. ”I started doing it because of my wife. She has a history and background in health and wellness and, you know, it’s really cool. It’s a good feeling too, every time you do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.