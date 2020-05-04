Giving Tuesday normally takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. And it still will this year. But Giving Tuesday has given birth to a second event, today’s Giving Tuesday Now, launched as a response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giving Tuesday Now is a chance to help the community understand the continuing work that nonprofit groups do in the county, said Laurie Fisher, executive director of the Literacy Council of Frederick County.
The council will use the day to highlight the work of its more than 130 adult volunteers doing tutoring for other adults, as well as its other activities, Fisher said.
The pandemic has highlighted the need for services from theirs and other non-profits.
“The people that we serve need the help more than ever before,” Fisher said.
The Asian American Center of Frederick has been delivering food and making masks during the pandemic, among other activities.
During one of the food drops, a woman pulled up to the volunteers, looking disheveled and with a young child in the car, said the center’s Esther Slack-Metellus.
She eventually told them that she had lost her apartment, had no money, and had been driving past when she saw them giving donations.
They were able to provide the woman with enough food to last several days, Slack-Metellus said, the type of activity that she hopes Giving Tuesday Now will serve to highlight from groups around Frederick County.
The pandemic has done a wonderful job of showing that everyone can contribute in their own way, whether it’s sewing masks, donating supplies, or in other ways, said Elizabeth Chung, the center’s executive director.
Along with the plans for Giving Tuesday Now, the United Way of Frederick County announced Monday that a collection of county groups has provided more than $1.1 million in funding for non-profits serving those impacted by the pandemic.
The COVID-19 Philanthropic Funders Collaborative, made up of the Ausherman Family Foundation, the Community Foundation of Frederick County, the Delaplaine Foundation, the Kahlert Foundation, the Helen J. Serini Foundation, and the United Way, has raised $1,127,785 used to provide grants to more than 65 non-profits in the county, with additional money available in the coming weeks.
Many nonprofits are seeing a “lethal combination” of reductions in their normal revenues and increased demands for their services, said Ken Oldham, CEO of the United Way of Frederick County.
The collaborative has stepped in to try and fill the gaps, he said.
As part of the collaborative, the United Way’s own Emergency Relief Campaign has raised more than $270,000 for needs that include emergency shelter, transportation, prescription and medical supplies, food, suicide prevention, among others.
The collaborative was looking to help people in need as well as where they could create positive impacts for people who were newly unemployed and under stress because of the pandemic, said Betsy Day, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.
Their donations will come in different phases, she said.
The first was trying to help people “who were just frantic” and trying to deal with the impacts of the pandemic, she said.
Now, they’re working to stabilize situations and help people cope.
A future phase will probably focus on how to help “re-boot” the community as the crisis recedes, Day said.
Day said the group’s work has shown how tough and proactive the county is when facing a challenge.
“That’s what truly makes Frederick County such a magical place,” she said.
