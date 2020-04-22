More Information

There were several volunteers to assist with walking the horses around and holding signs telling residents more about them. These included: Brandon Miller, volunteer and trainer, Kyleigh Littleton, volunteer, Jennifer Cloutier, media coordinator, Aaryanne Cloutier, trainer and volunteer, Karen Snowden and her daughters Imani and Safiya, who recently adopted a horse from Rocky's Rescue, Susan Mort, secretary and volunteer, Stacey Cain, volunteer, and her husband Lee, son Bridger, and daughter Kensley.

For more information about Rocky's Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, visit: https://www.facebook.com/rockyshorserescue/ or https://rhrr-org.webs.com

For more information about the Montevue-Citizens Auxiliary, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Montevue-Citizens-Auxiliary-104306281147868/