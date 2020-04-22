Residents at Montevue Assisted Living and Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick received a surprise Wednesday when three horses were paraded by their windows.
“[The residents are] sitting in their rooms. They can’t have their regular activities. They can’t go on outings, so we decided to bring it to them,” said Sharon Burrier, who founded Rocky’s Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation with her husband.
Burrier’s friend Susan Mort’s father is a resident of Montevue and Burrier said the idea started there. Mort is the secretary and a volunteer with the rescue.
“I just would like to see [the residents] smile,” Burrier said. “It will be all worth it for one smile, to make somebody’s day that can’t do anything about the situation that they’re in.”
The horses, Taz, Solomon and Hope, also visited Glade Valley Center Wednesday afternoon.
Rocky’s Horse Rescue is a volunteer-based, local nonprofit in Thurmont. They take in horses that are in need, including those that come from abuse, neglect, owner surrender and the kill pen. Burrier said horses are rehabilitated, no matter how long it takes, and can be adopted.
Burrier said Hope came from a kill pen and was pregnant when she came to the rescue and Solomon came from New Holland Auction. Taz was an “auction intercept,” meaning that the rescue was contacted to go look at him before he was taken to an auction.
“[The horses] come from all walks of life,” Burrier said. “We do not discriminate on what type of horse. Donkey, mule, it doesn’t matter.”
As the horses were walked around the facility Wednesday, residents looked out their windows and some, on the ground level, were able to see the horses and volunteers up close.
Many residents were waving and smiling, and there were even reports of a “happy dance.”
Leesy McDonnell is a resident at Montevue and said seeing the horses was wonderful because she grew up with them.
“So, I’ve been separated from them for months and years and so this is just a real great experience,” she said. “This is something I’ve done my whole life, you know, and it’s just like taking it away from me so, yeah, it’s been great.”
McDonnell said she grew up in New England and used to show horses and then she raised horses in Thurmont.
“[Horses are] just wonderful,” she said. “They’re like dogs, you know, I mean some of them are like dogs. If you know what a dog is like, you know how close you can get to them, the horses are the same way.”
McDonnell said there was no question that seeing the horses was a nice change of pace.
Burrier said staff at the facilities the rescue visited Wednesday were “ecstatic” about the idea.
“They wanted us there yesterday,” she said. “They’re all stuck, too … These are your frontline workers. These are people taking care of our elderly, our parents, our grandparents.”
Jan Nefflen, president of the Auxiliary for both Citizens and Montevue, came out to see what was going on even though the Auxiliary can’t do activities in the facilities right now.
She said the horses provided a nice change for the residents.
And while residents aren’t leaving their rooms for activities, there are still things going on in the hallways, like bingo, that they can participate in from their doorways.
“The residents can still have fun, but at a distance,” Nefflen said.
