Hotels and bed-and-breakfasts are now able to apply for grants from the Frederick County Office of Economic Development. The Hospitality and Lodging Grant Program has $833,200 to award to businesses, County Executive Jan Gardner announced Thursday.
“The hospitality industry has been particularly hard hit during the health pandemic, with fewer people traveling,” Gardner said. “This new initiative will offer some support to an important part of Frederick County’s economy.”
Hotels must have 10 or more rentable rooms to be eligible for the grants, while bed-and-breakfasts must have five or more rentable rooms, according to the county. To be considered, businesses must demonstrate a loss of 25 percent or more in gross revenue between April and November 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.
Businesses must be in good standing with the state and up to date on all taxes.
Applications are due Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Grant sizes will vary depending on the number of applications received. Interested parties can apply at FrederickCountyMD.gov/HospitalityGrants.
Why is money going to large corporate businesses? Thankfully the downtown hotel was never built.
That $833,200 could be better spent to retrain workers from the food service industry so they can get out of low skill/low pay dead end jobs and get job with better long term prospects. Why just the other day a local steel company was complaining about not enough qualified candidates (see FNP Jan. 28 https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/economy_and_business/employment/steely-resolve-canam-steel-expands-during-pandemic-but-struggles-with-underemployment/article_6ba6909c-9c20-5114-944a-bd6f88eea0b9.html).
