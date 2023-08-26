More than a year ago, members of BlackFrederick.com approached the nonprofit cultural organization Nigerians in Frederick with the idea of hosting an event for the Black community of Frederick County.
Chantell Duckett, who is part of BlackFrederick.com, said the organizations realized there wasn't an actual event to celebrate Black culture in Frederick County.
That changed on Saturday with the inaugural Black Frederick Festival in Carroll Creek Park. The event was organized by BlackFrederick.com, Nigerians in Frederick and Soul Street, a local business collective.
"There's a lot of things that go into [Black culture] ... which is why we wanted to incorporate Black American culture, African culture and the Caribbean culture because those who may not know may think we're one group," Duckett said. "Our purpose was to be able to showcase that unique culture and really show what we have to offer."
The event featured more than 35 vendors, multiple live performances, food trucks and booths for sponsors and other organizations. There were also booths providing free HIV testing and HIV education to attendees. The performances included live music, spoken word and dances. Vendors sold a wide range of products, including art pieces, pillows, bags, clothes, candles and more.
Some of the festival's sponsors included the City of Frederick, the Ausherman Family Foundation, the Downtown Frederick Partnership and the Frederick County Health Department.
One of the businesses at the festival was Heritage Creations, founded by Joyce Henry. She said Heritage Creations usually sells pillows, tote bags, purses and wallets. Henry heard about the festival through Soul Street, who contacted her about the event.
Henry said she wanted to participate to promote her African American heritage and religious beliefs through Heritage Creations' products. She echoed Duckett and said the festival was an important event to showcase the county's diversity.
"I have been here in Frederick since the '80s, and it's good to see Frederick grow in every way," she said. "It's time. It's time for us to be represented as well."
Other organizations, such as the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society (AARCH), provided information about their work. AARCH's mission is to identify, preserve and broadcast the stories, culture and history of African Americans in Frederick County.
Some of the organization's programs include family history fairs, a cemetery restoration and preservation program and presentations at schools and libraries. The organization also produces documentaries, said secretary Barbara Thompson.
Thompson said the society partners with major Black organizations in Frederick County, such as Soul Street. She said "it was a given" that the group would be participating in Saturday's festival.
"We have had unbelievable interest at our table. ... People are ready to know and recognize that our real stories haven't been told," Thompson said. "This [festival] is a first for Frederick. ... It's an opportunity for us to show who we are and to shine."
Yewande Oladeinde, of Nigerians in Frederick, served alongside Duckett as a chair of the festival. She said she hopes it becomes an annual event. In addition to celebrating the cultures within Frederick County's Black community, Oladeinde said the festival is an educational opportunity for groups to learn about each other.
"No matter your race, ethnicity, cultural heritage or background, it's really about coming here with an open mind and being ready to learn about the diverse cultures present in Frederick's Black community," she said.
